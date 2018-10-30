BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199735 - 10/30/18 03:37 PM Gouges and scratches on bowling ball
LindaDelcamp Offline
Bantam

Registered: 01/24/15
Posts: 10
A/S/L: 63/Female/Michigan
I was bowling last Sunday and noticed my ball had a small gouge and deep (you can fit tip of your fingernail in it) scratch on it. Took it to the Pro Shop in the bowling alley and said it's not on the track where the ball rolls. It's on the side of the ball and they said that it wouldn't hurt the performance of the ball and to just leave it alone. It doesn't look good to me and I would like to fix it somehow. First off, how does something like that happen? Second, I was on the internet and someone said that you could fix the scratch with super glue. If I were to use super glue, how would I do this, or should I just leave it alone and do nothing? Any advice on how to fix this?

#199736 - 10/30/18 04:54 PM Re: Gouges and scratches on bowling ball [Re: LindaDelcamp]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 821
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
It can happen due to many different places in the equipment where some sort of objects such as a screw head or bent metal can gouge the ball. I've heard about and seen worse, I once had a ball return on Brunswick pinsetters put a 1/4 inch wide scuff around the entire circumference of my bowling ball. I got to hear a great grinding sound when it happened.

I'd pass on the super glue as I'm assuming the ball is reactive resin. super glue is used to glue in finger inserts, but very sparingly. Too much super glue can weaken the cover of reactive equipment and your gouge could turn into a bigger problem. I'm in the mindset of the Pro Shop, if it's not on the track don't bother. To fix it correctly would require a resurface.

Mark
#199739 - 10/30/18 06:43 PM Re: Gouges and scratches on bowling ball [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 661
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Sounds like a flathead screw from one of the gutters came out and was carried into the pit.

I had a friend who noticed scuffs on his ball but couldn't figure out where they came from. Talked to the mechanic and he suggested we watch where the person was setting down the ball. If it was behind the foul-line and the foul line was raised at all from the approaches being old, that hard plastic would scuff the ball.

My favorite is when a pin gets carried halfway down the ball return and forces every ball that goes by it over to one side and a screw or nail chews into the ball.

Most places have rubber padding on all the sharp edges and corners, but only careful inspection can tell if one has been worn through or uncovered.

#199740 - Yesterday at 11:54 AM Re: Gouges and scratches on bowling ball [Re: LindaDelcamp]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9768
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
There is a line between the lane and the approach at my old house. It is different material and runs from gutter to gutter, about 1/2 inch wide. If you lay the ball down on the approach side and it rolls over that piece, it does leave smudges.

They can be buffed out, but do look unsightly.

There is an old house near here that had a surface laid over the wooden lanes. It's like linoleum. Well, it wore thru and split with edges up. So, they used roofing nails to hold it down. Now, that did leave marks on the ball.
