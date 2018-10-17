#199726 - 07:57 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 820

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 820A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Friday night was a position night and we entered technically 1st in a 3 way tie for 1st based on total pinfall. I misread the lanes a little in practice and thought I needed to play more direct. Using my Super Natural, I struck the first two frames but left a pocket 7-10 I on the 3rd which had me doubt the reaction I was getting. I tried switching to the Turbo which struck nice in the 4th, but I then left two straight 10 pins. Made them and switched back to the Super Natural as I wasn't happy with the 10's and it went high for a split. After that I finally moved to where I had been playing the last few weeks and was lined up the rest of the night. I salvaged a 183 the first game and finished strong with a 237 and a 245 for a 665 series with no opens after the 1st game. I'm still very happy with my spare shooting, I've missed one single pin in the first 7 weeks.



Fortunately after a rocky start the team pulled off a 1 pin win the 1st game and won big the 2nd. They rallied late in a close 3rd game so we took 5. The 3rd team in the 3 way tie got swept and the team in 4th was only 2 points behind the 3 way tie so now we're tied for 1st with the team that was 4th before Friday.



The 3 way tie for 1st had me thinking about a question. Our bylaws have a 3 game rolloff for first place in the possibility of a tie. What happens if there was a 3 way tie going into the rolloff instead of just the position round? I'd think that you would need to get all 3 teams on the same pair or there could be a perceived advantage. I don't think doing a small stepladder would be right since I don't think seeding by pinfall and having one team only need to win once is right either along with needing to spread it over two weeks. Just curious, the odds of this happening are unlikely.



