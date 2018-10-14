Storm Hy-Road Surface

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1181A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia I have come to the conclusion that any ball that I have with polish just does not agree with me. 4000 seems to be the desired grit for balls that are normally polished.For the Hy-road and Hy-road Nano both are around 4000 but are completely different due to the actual cover material.



Today I ordered some Stadea Diamond pads instead of the normal Siaair or Abralon that I have used before. I thought I would try these see if they hold up longer. Anybody ever used anything other than ABralon or Siaair pads?





Using a video



Even polished, my original Hy-Road breaks more than anything else I own, including a Storm Lock.



The 'Perfect Scale' rates a Lock at 234 and a Hy-Road at 172. The Lock has an RG of 2.48 and the Hy-Road is 2.57. That's the difference. I own an original Hy-Road drilled 60 x 4 x 40 and use Powerhouse Extender polish and 4000 grit. The first couple of games after polishing are squirrely. After that, I consistently get more RPM's down-lane, which gives me more back-end. The other downside is the polish only lasts 8-10 games. The upside, your balls won't absorb lane oil.Using a video camera and counting every revolution, I get 14-1/2 with the polish and only 11-1/2 to 12 without. That equates to 325 RPMs versus 295-300. I only throw 14 pounds, so every RPM matters in the roll-phase.Even polished, my original Hy-Road breaks more than anything else I own, including a Storm Lock.The 'Perfect Scale' rates a Lock at 234 and a Hy-Road at 172. The Lock has an RG of 2.48 and the Hy-Road is 2.57. That's the difference.

A/S/L: 71/m/IL Originally Posted By: BOSStull I have come to the conclusion that any ball that I have with polish just does not agree with me. 4000 seems to be the desired grit for balls that are normally polished.For the Hy-road and Hy-road Nano both are around 4000 but are completely different due to the actual cover material.



Today I ordered some Stadea Diamond pads instead of the normal Siaair or Abralon that I have used before. I thought I would try these see if they hold up longer. Anybody ever used anything other than ABralon or Siaair pads?





I ordered some Tru-Cut pads recently. As I do everything by hand I can't give you info on how long these will last; however, I can say that even their 5000D pad gives a pretty good cut into the ball unlike Abralon or Siaair at 4000 grit. Based on the info on the Creating the Difference website these pads should last quite a while as they don't tend to get clogged up as easy as other designs.

I used tap water with the pads and they seemed to give me the kind of surface I'd like to see.

I bought some of Motiv's Power Gel polish not too long ago. It's rated for 5000 grit according to the ads and the label on the bottle. This is what Storm's Reacta Shine will give you and I think their Step 2 compound will give you that kind of finish, too, with a ball spinner. I've been using Reacta Shine for several years now, but the Power Gel is a little less expensive and in a larger bottle. Good stuff... Hope this helps.

By the way, I picked up a Hy-Road X the other day. I found that it's a bit more controllable and seems to drive it's way through the pins very nicely. A sold cover with Storm's 1500 polished surface. I ordered some Tru-Cut pads recently. As I do everything by hand I can't give you info on how long these will last; however, I can say that even their 5000D pad gives a pretty good cut into the ball unlike Abralon or Siaair at 4000 grit. Based on the info on the Creating the Difference website these pads should last quite a while as they don't tend to get clogged up as easy as other designs.I used tap water with the pads and they seemed to give me the kind of surface I'd like to see.I bought some of Motiv's Power Gel polish not too long ago. It's rated for 5000 grit according to the ads and the label on the bottle. This is what Storm's Reacta Shine will give you and I think their Step 2 compound will give you that kind of finish, too, with a ball spinner. I've been using Reacta Shine for several years now, but the Power Gel is a little less expensive and in a larger bottle. Good stuff... Hope this helps.By the way, I picked up a Hy-Road X the other day. I found that it's a bit more controllable and seems to drive it's way through the pins very nicely. A sold cover with Storm's 1500 polished surface.

