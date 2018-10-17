Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199724 - 01:03 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] jsigone

Action Bowler



Registered: 07/06/08

Posts: 289

A/S/L: 28/m/San Diego, CA



Halo Layout 60*/4 5-8/55* pin is drilled out in the ring finger



first night of league using the Halo. Took me half a game to find solid pocket, moved 5 left from shadow. From shadow practice to game three, I was over left 12 boards total, few boards left before I'm pressed on the ball return. This ball is solid 8-10 left of the black n gold to make solid pockets. It hooks and as long as I don't lay it flat it will hit the pocket. The ball did better missing right 2-3 boards of break point vs missing left. Break was around 7-8. I'd have to miss 3-5board left to find enough oil to slide near the pocket and not punch the face resulting in splits. Still learning but threw an average night in the end. 167, 210, 213 (ave 187).





I still had some near pocket splits with the halo, fix was moving a board at a time and Swing it while that line held. Speed was consistent 16mph thru the night I didn't try to transition to the black n gold. I wanted to learn this ball and how it break down without much traffic on this line.



My black n gold needed a partner. Got a Roto Grip Halo, Drilled this one long n strong but sanded solid.Halo Layout 60*/4 5-8/55* pin is drilled out in the ring fingerfirst night of league using the Halo. Took me half a game to find solid pocket, moved 5 left from shadow. From shadow practice to game three, I was over left 12 boards total, few boards left before I'm pressed on the ball return. This ball is solid 8-10 left of the black n gold to make solid pockets. It hooks and as long as I don't lay it flat it will hit the pocket. The ball did better missing right 2-3 boards of break point vs missing left. Break was around 7-8. I'd have to miss 3-5board left to find enough oil to slide near the pocket and not punch the face resulting in splits. Still learning but threw an average night in the end. 167, 210, 213 (ave 187).I still had some near pocket splits with the halo, fix was moving a board at a time and Swing it while that line held. Speed was consistent 16mph thru the night I didn't try to transition to the black n gold. I wanted to learn this ball and how it break down without much traffic on this line. _________________________

can hold my own =)



Storm Dimension 4" PAP 2000grit

Track Kinetic 4 3/4" PAP x 4" 600grit

Old Plastic Rhino



Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199725 - 04:06 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4655

A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4655A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame



I felt I executed better today, but a few early splits and transition misses later held my scores down. I did punch out in the 10th in two of the three games, the first coming when my team needed me.



Result : 172-179-183=534

Average (21 games) : 171

Average for last 9 games : 177

Next week's AVG+1 score : 537



Composite average (24 games) : 172



Si had one of his best nights of my recent memory, going 183-179-201 for a 563 set; it helped the team win all four points. I felt I executed better today, but a few early splits and transition misses later held my scores down. I did punch out in the 10th in two of the three games, the first coming when my team needed me.: 172-179-183=534: 171: 177: 537: 172Si had one of his best nights of my recent memory, going 183-179-201 for a 563 set; it helped the team win all four points.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 171 HS: 558 HG: 233

Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 172



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 171 HS: 558 HG: 233Composite avg. (w/ Sun. night sub): 172 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top #199726 - 07:57 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 819

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 819A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Friday night was a position night and we entered technically 1st in a 3 way tie for 1st based on total pinfall. I misread the lanes a little in practice and thought I needed to play more direct. Using my Super Natural, I struck the first two frames but left a pocket 7-10 I on the 3rd which had me doubt the reaction I was getting. I tried switching to the Turbo which struck nice in the 4th, but I then left two straight 10 pins. Made them and switched back to the Super Natural as I wasn't happy with the 10's and it went high for a split. After that I finally moved to where I had been playing the last few weeks and was lined up the rest of the night. I salvaged a 183 the first game and finished strong with a 237 and a 245 for a 665 series with no opens after the 1st game. I'm still very happy with my spare shooting, I've missed one single pin in the first 7 weeks.



Fortunately after a rocky start the team pulled off a 1 pin win the 1st game and won big the 2nd. They rallied late in a close 3rd game so we took 5. The 3rd team in the 3 way tie got swept and the team in 4th was only 2 points behind the 3 way tie so now we're tied for 1st with the team that was 4th before Friday.



The 3 way tie for 1st had me thinking about a question. Our bylaws have a 3 game rolloff for first place in the possibility of a tie. What happens if there was a 3 way tie going into the rolloff instead of just the position round? I'd think that you would need to get all 3 teams on the same pair or there could be a perceived advantage. I don't think doing a small stepladder would be right since I don't think seeding by pinfall and having one team only need to win once is right either along with needing to spread it over two weeks. Just curious, the odds of this happening are unlikely.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel