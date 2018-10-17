Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

My black n gold needed a partner. Got a Roto Grip Halo, Drilled this one long n strong but sanded solid.
Halo Layout 60*/4 5-8/55* pin is drilled out in the ring finger
first night of league using the Halo. Took me half a game to find solid pocket, moved 5 left from shadow. From shadow practice to game three, I was over left 12 boards total, few boards left before I'm pressed on the ball return. This ball is solid 8-10 left of the black n gold to make solid pockets. It hooks and as long as I don't lay it flat it will hit the pocket. The ball did better missing right 2-3 boards of break point vs missing left. Break was around 7-8. I'd have to miss 3-5board left to find enough oil to slide near the pocket and not punch the face resulting in splits. Still learning but threw an average night in the end. 167, 210, 213 (ave 187).
I still had some near pocket splits with the halo, fix was moving a board at a time and Swing it while that line held. Speed was consistent 16mph thru the night I didn't try to transition to the black n gold. I wanted to learn this ball and how it break down without much traffic on this line.