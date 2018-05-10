#199715 - 04:13 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9763A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill So, Monday I focused on my speed and a target of over 14 mph. Then, came Sr league tues. On my first roll in practice, my slide foot stuck on my first step and I hurt my knee. I walked off shaking my head.



How can I hurt it in the walk of the approach? I didn't even slide.



Well, as I found out, the approaches were so sticky, my shoe would never slide. the desk said they cleaned the approaches. But, did go out and use alcohol and a rag.



then it dawned on me. Its raining outside and very humid inside. When did they open with their delayed opening schedule? And, when did they turn on the Air to dehumidify the house?



That was the answer. We bowl practice at 11:45 and they opened at 11:30. turned the Air on then. The approaches were really wet from humidity.



So, I couldn't walk on the approaches for the entire league as now, my soles were damp.



So, I bowled using only 1 step for 3 games. Rolled 516, well under average and my team lost 3 games. I was the high bowler, haha.



It didn't seem to hurt others as most seniors don't slide. I don't walk up, but I do shuffle my feet, sliding them on the floor as I walk. My feet stuck on every step. _________________________

