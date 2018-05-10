|
#199708 - 10/05/18 11:30 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Hall of Famer Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 817
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
My last two weeks have gone fairly well, but I've had one low game each week ruin a good 700 series. Wend 279,183,228 for a 690 last week. I couldn't string strikes the 2nd game and my first missed 10 pin of the season plus a 4-9 split in the 10th sunk that game. I moved a bit in the 3rd game and got relatively comfortable again. I had used the Turbo the whole night. Our team took 5.
Tonight, I started strong but after striking the first 3 frames, the Turbo went really bad over-under. Two straight 3-6-10's I made, a bucket I missed, and a 4-7-10. I put the Turbo away after I tried to move in and it didn't recover enough. I finished OK with my Super Natural to save a 187. I got really lined up with it the 2nd game and it hit great for a 267. I missed a transition in the 3rd game by a few frames, but still shot 245 for a 699. We ended up taking 3 points.
The highlight of tonight for me was watching my teammate badly pull a shot and hit only the 7 pin which bounced back out to knock down the 9 pin. I've heard of things like that happening before, but I've never seen someone leave a 1-2-3-4-5-6-8-10 in person.
Mark
|
|
|
|
|
|
#199709 - 10/07/18 02:33 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9763
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Transition, transition!!!
First game was a good 220. Then, the dreaded transition for a 164. Changed balls late to finish strong. Then had another 222 in game 3.
A roller coaster 600. lol
Edited by Dennis Michael (10/07/18 02:33 PM)
|
|
|
#199710 - 10/07/18 10:30 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 579
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
|
Well at least you adjusted unlike one guy in the league I subbed in last week who insisted on staying outside and bowling a 93. LOL.
Had my highest series of the season tonight after a disappointing tournament outing yesterday. Really focused on trying to throw a better shot to strike cause the other parts of my game are there (spare shooting, consistency) but not seeing the high scores due to lack of carry. So need to stay behind it better and really get the knee bend at the foul line. Shot 214, 248, and 256 for 718. Flagged a 7 pin in the first game but was otherwise clean. Threw 24 strikes tonight which is also a season high. Could really see the difference in ball motion getting a lot more on the back end.
|
|
|
#199712 - 10/09/18 12:42 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9763
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
I was very conscious of my speed, tonite. Since my knee operations, I have lost a ton of speed. I used to roll at 17.5 mph. Now, I can barely hold 12.
So, when we started, I watched the speed indicator on every ball. I gradually rose from 11 to 12+. And, the results were there, shooting a 190 in game 1, with a split open. In game 2, I was able to hold a 13.5-14 by lengthening my first step and extending my arm. a 230 was the result.
Then, came game 3. Oh wow. For some reason, I was back below 12 mph. And, I couldn't control the back end. 4 splits in a row for 4 opens, and they were big ones. Then, I flagged a 10 pin, hooking my spare ball in front in the 10th for a 135.
I have no answer why I slowed down. I was conscious of my speed, but just couldn't get it back.
|
|
|
#199715 - 10/10/18 04:13 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9763
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
So, Monday I focused on my speed and a target of over 14 mph. Then, came Sr league tues. On my first roll in practice, my slide foot stuck on my first step and I hurt my knee. I walked off shaking my head.
How can I hurt it in the walk of the approach? I didn't even slide.
Well, as I found out, the approaches were so sticky, my shoe would never slide. the desk said they cleaned the approaches. But, did go out and use alcohol and a rag.
then it dawned on me. Its raining outside and very humid inside. When did they open with their delayed opening schedule? And, when did they turn on the Air to dehumidify the house?
That was the answer. We bowl practice at 11:45 and they opened at 11:30. turned the Air on then. The approaches were really wet from humidity.
So, I couldn't walk on the approaches for the entire league as now, my soles were damp.
So, I bowled using only 1 step for 3 games. Rolled 516, well under average and my team lost 3 games. I was the high bowler, haha.
It didn't seem to hurt others as most seniors don't slide. I don't walk up, but I do shuffle my feet, sliding them on the floor as I walk. My feet stuck on every step.
|
|
|
#199718 - 10/11/18 03:19 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4654
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
Although my Execution
was much better in the third game, a couple of untimely splits prevented that game from scoring better. There were a couple of single-pin misses, including one filling the last frame.Result
: 171-159-198=528Average (18 games)
: 169Average for last 9 games
: 175Next week's AVG+1 score
: 513Composite average (21 games)
: 171
Team night wasn't too special, but we still won the first two games & total.
|
|
|
#199719 - Yesterday at 07:38 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Hall of Famer Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 817
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
|
248-258-209 for a 715 last night for me. Was lined up most of the night which was good since I knew the lanes were going to get rather used up considering the team we were bowling. I ended the night targeting at 14 with my Super Natural which was deeper than I had played this season with that ball. The only disappointment was I had a clean night up until the 10th frame of the last game when I either got a little slow and/or tugged it a little to leave a Greek church. I was on a turkey and could have had a 248 that game had I struck out and we might have had a chance to take the last game instead of losing. Oh well, we still took 5 out of 7 points going into a position round next week.
Mark
|
|
|
#199720 - Yesterday at 04:37 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9763
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Nice shooting, Mark.
But, the last i saw, bowling is a team game. And, your unfortunate 10th frame wasn't the difference. Maybe, it was the last.
|
|
|
