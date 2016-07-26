BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
ChatBox:

#194585 - 07/26/16 09:35 AM Mo Pinel "Striking Effectively In Today's Game"
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1180
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
This very informative video from Mo Pinel's seminar "Striking Effectively In Today's Game" was posted yesterday on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/radical.bowling.technologies/videos/1000091643444341/
_________________________
current average 207
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

#194586 - 07/26/16 01:57 PM Re: Mo Pinel "Striking Effectively In Today's Game"
spr3wr
USBC Bronze Level Coach

Registered: 08/19/06
Posts: 555
A/S/L: 54/m/MICHIGAN
thanks
_________________________
USBC Bronze level Coach
[censored] Ritger level 1 coach
High game 300 X 2
High series 810
Current ave. 213

#194590 - 07/28/16 11:47 PM Re: Mo Pinel "Striking Effectively In Today's Game"
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1180
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
This very informative video from Mo Pinel's seminar "Striking Effectively In Today's Game" was posted yesterday on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/radical.bowling.technologies/videos/1000091643444341/



Mo's seminar in PDF form!
http://radicalbowling.com/uploads/downloads/Mo_Pinel_2016_BBI_Internet_Presentation.pdf


Edited by BOSStull (07/28/16 11:48 PM)
_________________________
current average 207
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

#197665 - 06/12/17 07:21 PM Re: Mo Pinel "Striking Effectively In Today's Game"
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1180
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
This very informative video from Mo Pinel's seminar "Striking Effectively In Today's Game" was posted yesterday on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/radical.bowling.technologies/videos/1000091643444341/



Mo's seminar in PDF form!
http://radicalbowling.com/uploads/downloads/Mo_Pinel_2016_BBI_Internet_Presentation.pdf

Worth listening to again.
_________________________
current average 207
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

#199721 - Today at 06:16 AM Re: Mo Pinel "Striking Effectively In Today's Game"
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1180
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
This very informative video from Mo Pinel's seminar "Striking Effectively In Today's Game" was posted yesterday on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/radical.bowling.technologies/videos/1000091643444341/



Mo's seminar in PDF form!
http://radicalbowling.com/uploads/downloads/Mo_Pinel_2016_BBI_Internet_Presentation.pdf

Worth listening to again.


HD version at another location
PDF no longer linked.

https://www.facebook.com/radical.bowling.technologies/videos/1005040982949407/

