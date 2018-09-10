Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #199713 - 05:45 PM Buying new house shoes. Billybones87

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 10/09/18

Posts: 1

A/S/L: 31/m/Johannesburg Where im from its hard to find equipment, what I did find is a Pro Shop that sells house style shoes for a good price, any reasons why Shouldn't

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199714 - 05:44 AM Re: Buying new house shoes. Re: Billybones87] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9762

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9762A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill You may want to consider that House shoes are interchangeable, left or right. And, your push off shoe should provide friction with the approach to give you the push off.



So, the sole on your push off foot, not your slide foot, is important as well.



Also, where is your trailing leg in the slide? My toe rubs the floor. As a result, I get shoes that have an extra piece of protection on the toe. _________________________

Top #199717 - 05:58 AM Re: Buying new house shoes. Re: Billybones87] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1178

A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1178A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia





Hammer Force Mens Bowling Shoes - Black/Orange - Right Handed Wide



Soft, durable microfiber upper

STA-DRY Open Mesh tongue and collar for maximum breathability

Thermal Poly-Urethane (TPU**) outsole that is extremely flexible

Minimal break-in time required

interchangeable slide pads and heels on both shoes

Biomechanically engineered for ultimate comfort and performance

Innovative H-Bar* heel locking system

Genuine Clarino® #8 white microfiber slide pad

Ortholite® 3D Deluxe Insole for maximum breathability and cushioning

Available in Right Hand Medium, Right Hand Wide and Left Hand Medium



Included on shoes:

#8 white microfiber slide pad, T03 rubber push off sole,

#5 graduated rubber heel and #2 shark tooth heel



Included in the box:

#10 grey felt slide pad, #6 perforated white microfiber slide pad,

#7 black leather heel, Dura-Flexx shoe cover, and a Hammer branded accessory bag



https://www.buddiesproshop.com/bowling-s...ht-handed-wide/ If you can afford about 100 bucks Buddies Pro Shop online has the type of shoe Dennis mentions. Check out the Hammer shoes. I bought the Brunswick version so much I bought a second pair. They are the same shoe. They also come in wide sizes and are very comfortable.Hammer Force Mens Bowling Shoes - Black/Orange - Right Handed WideSoft, durable microfiber upperSTA-DRY Open Mesh tongue and collar for maximum breathabilityThermal Poly-Urethane (TPU**) outsole that is extremely flexibleMinimal break-in time requiredinterchangeable slide pads and heels on both shoesBiomechanically engineered for ultimate comfort and performanceInnovative H-Bar* heel locking systemGenuine Clarino® #8 white microfiber slide padOrtholite® 3D Deluxe Insole for maximum breathability and cushioningAvailable in Right Hand Medium, Right Hand Wide and Left Hand MediumIncluded on shoes:#8 white microfiber slide pad, T03 rubber push off sole,#5 graduated rubber heel and #2 shark tooth heelIncluded in the box:#10 grey felt slide pad, #6 perforated white microfiber slide pad,#7 black leather heel, Dura-Flexx shoe cover, and a Hammer branded accessory bag



