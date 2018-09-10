Buying new house shoes.

If you can afford about 100 bucks Buddies Pro Shop
online has the type of shoe Dennis mentions. Check out the Hammer shoes. I bought the Brunswick version so much I bought a second pair. They are the same shoe. They also come in wide sizes and are very comfortable.
Hammer Force Mens Bowling Shoes - Black/Orange - Right Handed Wide
Soft, durable microfiber upper
STA-DRY Open Mesh tongue and collar for maximum breathability
Thermal Poly-Urethane (TPU**) outsole that is extremely flexible
Minimal break-in time required
interchangeable slide pads and heels on both shoes
Biomechanically engineered for ultimate comfort and performance
Innovative H-Bar* heel locking system
Genuine Clarino® #8 white microfiber slide pad
Ortholite® 3D Deluxe Insole for maximum breathability and cushioning
Available in Right Hand Medium, Right Hand Wide and Left Hand Medium
Included on shoes:
#8 white microfiber slide pad, T03 rubber push off sole,
#5 graduated rubber heel and #2 shark tooth heel
Included in the box:
#10 grey felt slide pad, #6 perforated white microfiber slide pad,
#7 black leather heel, Dura-Flexx shoe cover, and a Hammer branded accessory baghttps://www.buddiesproshop.com/bowling-s...ht-handed-wide/