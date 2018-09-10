BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199713 - 10/09/18 05:45 PM Buying new house shoes.
Billybones87 Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 10/09/18
Posts: 1
A/S/L: 31/m/Johannesburg
Where im from its hard to find equipment, what I did find is a Pro Shop that sells house style shoes for a good price, any reasons why Shouldn't

#199714 - Yesterday at 05:44 AM Re: Buying new house shoes. [Re: Billybones87]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9762
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
You may want to consider that House shoes are interchangeable, left or right. And, your push off shoe should provide friction with the approach to give you the push off.

So, the sole on your push off foot, not your slide foot, is important as well.

Also, where is your trailing leg in the slide? My toe rubs the floor. As a result, I get shoes that have an extra piece of protection on the toe.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199717 - Today at 05:58 AM Re: Buying new house shoes. [Re: Billybones87]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1178
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
If you can afford about 100 bucks Buddies Pro Shop online has the type of shoe Dennis mentions. Check out the Hammer shoes. I bought the Brunswick version so much I bought a second pair. They are the same shoe. They also come in wide sizes and are very comfortable.


Hammer Force Mens Bowling Shoes - Black/Orange - Right Handed Wide

Soft, durable microfiber upper
STA-DRY Open Mesh tongue and collar for maximum breathability
Thermal Poly-Urethane (TPU**) outsole that is extremely flexible
Minimal break-in time required
interchangeable slide pads and heels on both shoes
Biomechanically engineered for ultimate comfort and performance
Innovative H-Bar* heel locking system
Genuine Clarino® #8 white microfiber slide pad
Ortholite® 3D Deluxe Insole for maximum breathability and cushioning
Available in Right Hand Medium, Right Hand Wide and Left Hand Medium

Included on shoes:
#8 white microfiber slide pad, T03 rubber push off sole,
#5 graduated rubber heel and #2 shark tooth heel

Included in the box:
#10 grey felt slide pad, #6 perforated white microfiber slide pad,
#7 black leather heel, Dura-Flexx shoe cover, and a Hammer branded accessory bag

https://www.buddiesproshop.com/bowling-s...ht-handed-wide/


Edited by BOSStull (Today at 05:59 AM)
_________________________
current average 207
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

