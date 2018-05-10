Sponsored Links







Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 816

My last two weeks have gone fairly well, but I've had one low game each week ruin a good 700 series. Wend 279,183,228 for a 690 last week. I couldn't string strikes the 2nd game and my first missed 10 pin of the season plus a 4-9 split in the 10th sunk that game. I moved a bit in the 3rd game and got relatively comfortable again. I had used the Turbo the whole night. Our team took 5.



Tonight, I started strong but after striking the first 3 frames, the Turbo went really bad over-under. Two straight 3-6-10's I made, a bucket I missed, and a 4-7-10. I put the Turbo away after I tried to move in and it didn't recover enough. I finished OK with my Super Natural to save a 187. I got really lined up with it the 2nd game and it hit great for a 267. I missed a transition in the 3rd game by a few frames, but still shot 245 for a 699. We ended up taking 3 points.



The highlight of tonight for me was watching my teammate badly pull a shot and hit only the 7 pin which bounced back out to knock down the 9 pin. I've heard of things like that happening before, but I've never seen someone leave a 1-2-3-4-5-6-8-10 in person.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9759

Transition, transition!!!



First game was a good 220. Then, the dreaded transition for a 164. Changed balls late to finish strong. Then had another 222 in game 3.



A roller coaster 600. lol



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 02:33 PM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 578

Well at least you adjusted unlike one guy in the league I subbed in last week who insisted on staying outside and bowling a 93. LOL.



Had my highest series of the season tonight after a disappointing tournament outing yesterday. Really focused on trying to throw a better shot to strike cause the other parts of my game are there (spare shooting, consistency) but not seeing the high scores due to lack of carry. So need to stay behind it better and really get the knee bend at the foul line. Shot 214, 248, and 256 for 718. Flagged a 7 pin in the first game but was otherwise clean. Threw 24 strikes tonight which is also a season high. Could really see the difference in ball motion getting a lot more on the back end.

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

