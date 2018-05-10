Sponsored Links







Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 816

My last two weeks have gone fairly well, but I've had one low game each week ruin a good 700 series. Wend 279,183,228 for a 690 last week. I couldn't string strikes the 2nd game and my first missed 10 pin of the season plus a 4-9 split in the 10th sunk that game. I moved a bit in the 3rd game and got relatively comfortable again. I had used the Turbo the whole night. Our team took 5.



Tonight, I started strong but after striking the first 3 frames, the Turbo went really bad over-under. Two straight 3-6-10's I made, a bucket I missed, and a 4-7-10. I put the Turbo away after I tried to move in and it didn't recover enough. I finished OK with my Super Natural to save a 187. I got really lined up with it the 2nd game and it hit great for a 267. I missed a transition in the 3rd game by a few frames, but still shot 245 for a 699. We ended up taking 3 points.



The highlight of tonight for me was watching my teammate badly pull a shot and hit only the 7 pin which bounced back out to knock down the 9 pin. I've heard of things like that happening before, but I've never seen someone leave a 1-2-3-4-5-6-8-10 in person.



Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9759

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9759A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Transition, transition!!!



First game was a good 220. Then, the dreaded transition for a 164. Changed balls late to finish strong. Then had another 222 in game 3.



A roller coaster 600. lol



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 02:33 PM )

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









