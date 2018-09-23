BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199708 - Yesterday at 11:30 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: Richie V.]
Mkirchie
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 816
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
My last two weeks have gone fairly well, but I've had one low game each week ruin a good 700 series. Wend 279,183,228 for a 690 last week. I couldn't string strikes the 2nd game and my first missed 10 pin of the season plus a 4-9 split in the 10th sunk that game. I moved a bit in the 3rd game and got relatively comfortable again. I had used the Turbo the whole night. Our team took 5.

Tonight, I started strong but after striking the first 3 frames, the Turbo went really bad over-under. Two straight 3-6-10's I made, a bucket I missed, and a 4-7-10. I put the Turbo away after I tried to move in and it didn't recover enough. I finished OK with my Super Natural to save a 187. I got really lined up with it the 2nd game and it hit great for a 267. I missed a transition in the 3rd game by a few frames, but still shot 245 for a 699. We ended up taking 3 points.

The highlight of tonight for me was watching my teammate badly pull a shot and hit only the 7 pin which bounced back out to knock down the 9 pin. I've heard of things like that happening before, but I've never seen someone leave a 1-2-3-4-5-6-8-10 in person.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

