Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

Not bad Richie. J - having the right equipment for what you're bowling on is definitely half the battle. Doesn't substitute for good bowling but having the wrong ball can get you into a lot of trouble. Case in point: last night we had a lefty sub for us that threw the ball great, but he had all shiny weaker symmetrical stuff and was consistently leaving flat 7s and a few pocket 7-10s. He had a good game in the 3rd when the lanes opened up a bit but a stronger ball would've made a huge difference for him.



Good amount of bowling for me this week. Monday I subbed and went 212, 208, and 230. First game I was actually clean the whole way with carry being an issue after an opening double. Switched balls in game 2 and did better until a few misses resulted in splits and finally put together a strong 3rd game that would have been a lot better had I not pulled a shot and opened in the 9th before striking out to end the night. Helped a team that was near the bottom of the standings win 7 of 9 though.



Wednesday 218, 224, 173. Actually threw the ball like crap in warmup and to start the game. Had a work outing at another bowling alley earlier in the day and the only problem is that it was candlepin and I think that screwed me up with muscle memory because I was pulling a lot of my shots. But fortunately I carried a few brooklyns and was making my spares and I was able to strike out 9th & 10th and was throwing it really well with some extra stuff on it by the end of that game (even carried a messenger for one of those strikes which I almost never get).



Started the 2nd game with a triple but got a little erratic toward the end and game 3 that plus missing the transition a few times and getting punished spelled disaster. However my opponent struggled and I was able to get my point in the 3rd despite losing the first 2 games. Team got killed lost 21-5.



Tonight in the scratch league wasn't feeling too good about our prospects considering we had a bowler that was going to be absent and we were unable to find a sub that fit into the average criteria. We had to take his blind score of 164 against a bowler that's 21 pins higher. However the 3 of us were able to take our individual points which was good enough for a split since we lost the game. I only shot 194 but it was good enough from the #3 position. Unfortunately the approaches were pretty bad and I got a little tentative with a few shots and paid the price for throwing it too slow. But in the 2nd I got into a groove and actually had a six pack and was hoping for a 280 before a ringing 7 in the 9th frame. Settled for 248. Ended with 216 for a 658 series but plenty good enough to take my point and team went 20-5. We moved into 6th and get the first place team next week.

_________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803