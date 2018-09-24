#199701 - 11:15 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] wronghander

Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 576

A/S/L: 33/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 576A/S/L: 33/M/NH Had a mediocre week. Sunday 235,215,203. Just not carrying well enough after the first game. Too many corner pins. Tried to adjust to hit the pocket higher midway through the 3rd and left a 6-8. Only open of the night. Team got swept too. Wednesday I had 213, 247, 191. Progress for this league considering the slow start but never had a good look after the first 4 frames. Started with my Pyramid Blood Moon Rising which gave me the first 4 but after that it just seemed like the ball just quit on me. Started reacting later and then not reacting at all. Can't believe my speed went up that much where it was that big of a difference. Switched to my Brute Strength which rolls earlier to get me through the rest of the night and found it for awhile in the 2nd game but by the 3rd felt like I had no room for error. Team took 17 out of 26



Last night 193, 234, 211. Bowling against the vacant team and in game 1 just got screwed on carry. Pins are in bad need of replacement in this center and the pair that we were on just seemed to have really bad ones. Can't rely on any light mixers and even some of the flush strikes don't carry if you didn't have enough angle. Needed just a mark in the 10th to win my point and I come in a little light and go pocket 7-10. Eliminator cut was 198 as well. Gross.



Second game I found it and shot clean 234 but in the 3rd pulled the first shot, left a split but managed to rebound enough to shoot 211. But striking was not as easy as last week (scores seemed to be down across the house as well from last week) Team took 22 out of 25 against the vacant which is a gimme game almost because you only have to bowl within 15 of your average to take your point so we cleaned up. Seems like a bad idea in a scratch league. Probably something that will come up in the meeting next year (last year they had an even amount of teams so this is new to the league as well) when not everyone gets to bowl the vacant.



Feel like I'm throwing it well but need a little bit stronger shot for the ball to get up and go through the pins. My spare shooting was actually really good this week going perfect on single pins and I feel like my release has been consistent. Time to go practice and work on it.

