Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

I think I did mention that I'd be subbing on my Sunday Niters team instead of being a regular bowler, and my first opportunity to sub was last night, for Peter.



Back-to-back good nights, but a little more consistent last night. My biggest problem seemed to be chopping the 6-10, but I also only missed one single pin (a 10, but I didn't leave it often).



Result : 194-161-199=554

Average (3 games) : 184

Next week's AVG+1 score : 556



Composite average (12 games) : 169



If our anchor got the second hit in the 10th second game, it would have been all eight, but we had to settle for six.



Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 165 HS: 558 HG: 233



: My bowling blog

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 165 HS: 558 HG: 233

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9758A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Well, bowling didn't go well, this week. the knee is very painful in the slide, to the point that my body actually stops before it. That puts me off balance and in a worse finish position.



Without the knee bend, I can't slide, can't extend, and don't release properly. I have slowed down to under 12 mph, as I have noticed on the above monitor speed indicator. And, that makes my hook uncontrollable, at times. I fly right past single pin spares to the left. And, the 9 pin is the hardest pin for me. Missed it left, twice. Each time, the ball dove in the final 5+ feet.



In Sr League, I pulled out a Urethane ball to use. Actually, to practice instead of my regular balls. I just get no finish with it, leaving 11, 10 pins. Then, missing 5. All to the left, hooking my spare ball at 12 mph. I have to go back and practice killing my hook on right side spares.



All the things I have learned and practiced over the years are hurting me now. My release is strong, but too strong at this speed. I now have to change my release on spares, where I have tried to maintain the same release, just change balls. I can't slide and now have to plant. My steps are shorter affecting my timing.



I'm a mess!!!



But, I have to fix it, as I will hurt my teams.



Haha, I found a printout in my bag. Shows the night where I had 21 strikes in a row, the back 11 of game 1 and the front 10 in game 2. Now, I can't even get a Turkey. Heck, those 2 games are higher then my 3-game series now.



When I first hurt my knee (now over 7 years ago), I did bowl 2 years taking only 1-step and averaged 194. I may go back to that.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame



I had two decent games, but then seemed unable to stay right of the headpin, which was how I left the four spares I missed in the game. When my leaves were more reasonable, I usually made the spare.



Result : 192-174-145=511

Average (12 games) : 165

Average for last 9 games : 170

Next week's AVG+1 score : 500



I had two decent games, but then seemed unable to stay right of the headpin, which was how I left the four spares I missed in the game. When my leaves were more reasonable, I usually made the spare.
Result: 192-174-145=511
Average (12 games): 165
Average for last 9 games: 170
Next week's AVG+1 score: 500
Composite average (15 games): 169

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 165 HS: 558 HG: 233



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 165 HS: 558 HG: 233 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Had a mediocre week. Sunday 235,215,203. Just not carrying well enough after the first game. Too many corner pins. Tried to adjust to hit the pocket higher midway through the 3rd and left a 6-8. Only open of the night. Team got swept too. Wednesday I had 213, 247, 191. Progress for this league considering the slow start but never had a good look after the first 4 frames. Started with my Pyramid Blood Moon Rising which gave me the first 4 but after that it just seemed like the ball just quit on me. Started reacting later and then not reacting at all. Can't believe my speed went up that much where it was that big of a difference. Switched to my Brute Strength which rolls earlier to get me through the rest of the night and found it for awhile in the 2nd game but by the 3rd felt like I had no room for error. Team took 17 out of 26



Last night 193, 234, 211. Bowling against the vacant team and in game 1 just got screwed on carry. Pins are in bad need of replacement in this center and the pair that we were on just seemed to have really bad ones. Can't rely on any light mixers and even some of the flush strikes don't carry if you didn't have enough angle. Needed just a mark in the 10th to win my point and I come in a little light and go pocket 7-10. Eliminator cut was 198 as well. Gross.



Second game I found it and shot clean 234 but in the 3rd pulled the first shot, left a split but managed to rebound enough to shoot 211. But striking was not as easy as last week (scores seemed to be down across the house as well from last week) Team took 22 out of 25 against the vacant which is a gimme game almost because you only have to bowl within 15 of your average to take your point so we cleaned up. Seems like a bad idea in a scratch league. Probably something that will come up in the meeting next year (last year they had an even amount of teams so this is new to the league as well) when not everyone gets to bowl the vacant.



Feel like I'm throwing it well but need a little bit stronger shot for the ball to get up and go through the pins. My spare shooting was actually really good this week going perfect on single pins and I feel like my release has been consistent. Time to go practice and work on it.

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

practice last week helped, I learned the new ball's shape and able to get a solid starting point for the beginning of the night. Shot well but opened/ split in the 10th of the first 2 games with multiple strikes leading in. Last game finished with 3 strikes. The black n gold slams the pocket but angle can get a bit steep. Leaving big splits or solid 9 and 10pins. Throwing at the arrows is 18 and breakpoint is 6-9bd. I can jam up the middle 9bd to carry if I up the speed to 16mph, 15 seems to be my happy spot right and swing out, problem is solid 9 or 10pin if it comes in too steep.

191, 199, 217 = 607 for the night. Should coulda been better. But was the first solid night I had so far since my come back. I feel like I'm in control of the ball n swing n speed now, where I was just hucking and praying before. Practice helps, repetition is the foundation



191, 199, 217 = 607 for the night. Should coulda been better. But was the first solid night I had so far since my come back. I feel like I'm in control of the ball n swing n speed now, where I was just hucking and praying before. Practice helps, repetition is the foundation _________________________

can hold my own =)



Storm Dimension 4" PAP 2000grit

Track Kinetic 4 3/4" PAP x 4" 600grit

Old Plastic Rhino



