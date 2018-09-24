#199699 - 05:45 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9758A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Well, bowling didn't go well, this week. the knee is very painful in the slide, to the point that my body actually stops before it. That puts me off balance and in a worse finish position.



Without the knee bend, I can't slide, can't extend, and don't release properly. I have slowed down to under 12 mph, as I have noticed on the above monitor speed indicator. And, that makes my hook uncontrollable, at times. I fly right past single pin spares to the left. And, the 9 pin is the hardest pin for me. Missed it left, twice. Each time, the ball dove in the final 5+ feet.



In Sr League, I pulled out a Urethane ball to use. Actually, to practice instead of my regular balls. I just get no finish with it, leaving 11, 10 pins. Then, missing 5. All to the left, hooking my spare ball at 12 mph. I have to go back and practice killing my hook on right side spares.



All the things I have learned and practiced over the years are hurting me now. My release is strong, but too strong at this speed. I now have to change my release on spares, where I have tried to maintain the same release, just change balls. I can't slide and now have to plant. My steps are shorter affecting my timing.



I'm a mess!!!



But, I have to fix it, as I will hurt my teams.



Haha, I found a printout in my bag. Shows the night where I had 21 strikes in a row, the back 11 of game 1 and the front 10 in game 2. Now, I can't even get a Turkey. Heck, those 2 games are higher then my 3-game series now.



When I first hurt my knee (now over 7 years ago), I did bowl 2 years taking only 1-step and averaged 194. I may go back to that. _________________________

