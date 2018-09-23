BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199698 - Yesterday at 02:32 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4651
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
I think I did mention that I'd be subbing on my Sunday Niters team instead of being a regular bowler, and my first opportunity to sub was last night, for Peter.

[url="http://www.bowlsk.com/games/view-series.html?series=5726499181166592]Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame[/url]

Back-to-back good nights, but a little more consistent last night. My biggest problem seemed to be chopping the 6-10, but I also only missed one single pin (a 10, but I didn't leave it often).

Result: 194-161-199=554
Average (3 games): 184
Next week's AVG+1 score: 556

Composite average (12 games): 169

If our anchor got the second hit in the 10th second game, it would have been all eight, but we had to settle for six.


Edited by Richie V. (Yesterday at 02:36 PM)
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 164 HS: 558 HG: 233

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 4 of 4 < 1 2 3 4



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 02:32 PM
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
by BOSStull - 09/23/18 10:56 AM
Summer House Tourney
by Dennis Michael - 09/12/18 08:37 AM
For the good of the sport?
by Dennis Michael - 09/07/18 04:48 AM
End of Days
by steveA - 09/05/18 04:25 PM
Off-Spot Rule and Pinspotter Operation Question
by BOSStull - 09/01/18 06:43 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.