Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

I think I did mention that I'd be subbing on my Sunday Niters team instead of being a regular bowler, and my first opportunity to sub was last night, for Peter.
[url="http://www.bowlsk.com/games/view-series.html?series=5726499181166592]Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame[/url]
Back-to-back good nights, but a little more consistent last night. My biggest problem seemed to be chopping the 6-10, but I also only missed one single pin (a 10, but I didn't leave it often).
Result: 194-161-199=554
Average (3 games): 184
Next week's AVG+1 score: 556
Composite average (12 games): 169
If our anchor got the second hit in the 10th second game, it would have been all eight, but we had to settle for six.
