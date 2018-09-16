BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
#199683 - 09/16/18 01:55 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
Dennis Michael
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9757
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
My new center does an Ebonite demo once a month in season. Storm was a couple times, no more.

Motive is a big seller there.
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199684 - 09/16/18 03:26 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
BOSStull
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1176
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
MY center Brunswick Zone in Lilburn also has an Ebonite DEMO on September 29. They will be back to back weekends. The Storm is at a Stars and Strikes the following weekend. I am not looking to buy a ball but I like to go to DEMOS to evaluate what the brands have to offer. I will probably do both.


#199685 - 09/16/18 05:00 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
82Boat69
82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 659
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Out of curiosity, does anyone know if bowling ball manufacturers actually have any performance data that 'proves' new equipment is any better than old equipment?

Assuming a ball's surface and specifications are the same as something else that's already on the market, exactly what are bowlers expecting from the same balls with a different names?

What was it that Einstein said about doing the same thing over and over but expecting a different result?

#199687 - 09/18/18 01:40 AM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
Dennis Michael
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9757
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Albert Einstein is widely credited with saying, The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.


#199688 - 09/18/18 01:52 AM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
82Boat69
82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 659
A/S/L: 70/M/California
I think that's what bowlers do when they buy new balls. There hasn't been any new technological break-throughs, so all the new balls are just the same as the old balls with new names, not new performance.

#199689 - 09/18/18 08:46 AM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
Dennis Michael
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9757
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
that's why my balls are 6-10 years old. Can't find another one to beat them.

I found a good mix and I stay with them.

Good cleaning and a refinish and they have been good as new. And, Lane Master balls don't absorb oil like most.

I contend that the thin covers allow oil to soak into the filler material. And, no matter what you do, it won't come out. The balls don't roll the same as new, and can't be refinished. So, you have to buy new.

All of mine are solid resins with no filler. They don't soak up oil.


Today at 10:56 AM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live
BOSStull
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1176
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Albert Einstein is widely credited with saying, The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.
Yep INSANITY can apply to bowling. I do the same thing over and over again and expecting strikes but get anything but.
