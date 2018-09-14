BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
#199680 - 09/14/18 05:19 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
jsigone Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 07/06/08
Posts: 285
A/S/L: 28/m/San Diego, CA
looks like my pap changed. now it's 5" up 1/2" was 5.25" up 3.8" a decade ago

Got the mapped layout of my old kinetic with the new PAP
60*/3.75"/28* and tons of flare

Based of that my storm dimension lost n inch too so is 3" from pap to pin and would explain why its rolling out so soon and real hard to get length down range.

I'm getting the Hammer Black n Gold drilled
50*/4.75"/35*
Storm Dimension 4" PAP 2000grit
Track Kinetic 4 3/4" PAP x 4" 600grit
Old Plastic Rhino

#199681 - 09/15/18 08:39 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 814
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
Two weeks into this season and I have no clue what I will find next week in league. I was practicing over the summer on a morning after a trio league bowled the night before on a fresh shot. The lanes were consistent and really weren't broken down that much. I had also gone one Sunday morning on the fresh right before the season started and they played just a few boards weaker just like I thought they would.

The first week of league, they started on the fresh like I expected, but broke down drastically by the early part of the second game. I ended up switching to the Critical Mass from the Vintage Zone and was able to bowl well enough the third game to shoot a 611 after being under a 600 pace going into the last game. I ended the night playing deeper with the Critical Mass that I had all summer.

At the second night of league last night, I noticed right away from myself and everyone else that they were hooking like the ball hit a brick wall. Any miss slightly to the right or a touch slow was taking a nosedive and a lot of fun splits were left (multiple 3-4 combos from rightys). My first game was marred by two splits, one in the 10th that hurt my start to the night. I decided that resin was too much, so I switched to my Turbo to start the 2nd game. I underestimated how much it would hook and left a split right away with it. I moved in a little after that and found the line. I mostly kept up with transitions as they broke down and got up to a 614 for the night. I ended up playing near 3rd arrow with the Turbo by the end of the night. The last shot of the night I thought I had swung out too much and it roared back high flush.

My big positive is that my only missed spares through 6 games were splits, a 3-6-10, and a 3-6-9-10. The negative is I have no idea what ball to use next week. If the lanes stay the way they were last night, I'm thinking that I'll see a lot of use out of my Turbo. I might take it out first and if I can play a line around or slightly inside 2nd arrow on the fresh, I'm going to assume anything reactive will do the same thing it did last night.

Mark

Mark
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#199686 - 09/16/18 10:58 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 573
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
Originally Posted By: jsigone
love those games where it comes down to the 10th on the last game

good scores!

Thanks, looks like you are making some good progress yourself. The high scores will come.

Unfortunately for me wasn't able to parlay that victory into much. Bowled 2 tournaments last weekend and did decent but missed the cut by 16 pins in one and about 30 in the other. Just couldn't put enough strikes together. Sunday night shot a decent 662 to open that league and then started Wednesday with 220 but went downhill after that and fell shy of 600 with a 594.

Thursday opened with a 226 but really needed to carry a 2nd strike in the 10th to take my point and instead left a ringing 7. The rest of the night really struggled. Three straight splits in the 2nd game and the 3rd wasn't much better (164, 179). Tonight went 194, 232, 214 for a respectable 640. Got a DV8 Alley Cat on the way which will hopefully help with some of the transition and over/under I've been dealing with in all of my leagues.
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

#199690 - Yesterday at 01:47 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
jsigone Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 07/06/08
Posts: 285
A/S/L: 28/m/San Diego, CA
another MEH night, lanes was broken down from the previous league and I think there was 2 times I had oil on the ball cuz I shanked it so far inside I should have been a lefty HAHA

148 with 4 opens eek, 2 were splits, 2 were bad spare pick ups
213 got some love and linked some Xs together
187 struggled with carry front half and picked up some luck on the back end.

There were 4 hammer black n golds on the rack, all playing the almost same lines on the break.

I had a few burn out throw and the ball broke, then flattened out to a zig zage before hitting pocket. I really need to practice my aim and swing better. 548 for the set. Hope I can get better next week. Ave dropped 3 more pins to 187 for next week. we won only 1 game today
Storm Dimension 4" PAP 2000grit
Track Kinetic 4 3/4" PAP x 4" 600grit
Old Plastic Rhino

#199691 - Yesterday at 10:25 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9756
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
we have been bowling well, but losing. As an example, my H2H opponent, with his 178 average; shot 279-244-232 against me. And, with his cap, there was no way I could win a game.

Our 4th and 5th bowlers both shot over 700, so we did do well, winning 25 of 36 points. Of course, I got skunked.

Our start was 0-3 games, 1-2 games but 3-0 this week.

My start is horrible and can't break 550. I keep telling myself, it's early.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Page 3 of 3



