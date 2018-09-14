Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199680 - 05:19 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] jsigone

Action Bowler



Registered: 07/06/08

Posts: 284

A/S/L: 28/m/San Diego, CA looks like my pap changed. now it's 5" up 1/2" was 5.25" up 3.8" a decade ago



Got the mapped layout of my old kinetic with the new PAP

60*/3.75"/28* and tons of flare



Based of that my storm dimension lost n inch too so is 3" from pap to pin and would explain why its rolling out so soon and real hard to get length down range.



I'm getting the Hammer Black n Gold drilled

50*/4.75"/35* _________________________

can hold my own =)



Storm Dimension 4" PAP 2000grit

Track Kinetic 4 3/4" PAP x 4" 600grit

Old Plastic Rhino



Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199681 - 08:39 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 814

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 814A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Two weeks into this season and I have no clue what I will find next week in league. I was practicing over the summer on a morning after a trio league bowled the night before on a fresh shot. The lanes were consistent and really weren't broken down that much. I had also gone one Sunday morning on the fresh right before the season started and they played just a few boards weaker just like I thought they would.



The first week of league, they started on the fresh like I expected, but broke down drastically by the early part of the second game. I ended up switching to the Critical Mass from the Vintage Zone and was able to bowl well enough the third game to shoot a 611 after being under a 600 pace going into the last game. I ended the night playing deeper with the Critical Mass that I had all summer.



At the second night of league last night, I noticed right away from myself and everyone else that they were hooking like the ball hit a brick wall. Any miss slightly to the right or a touch slow was taking a nosedive and a lot of fun splits were left (multiple 3-4 combos from rightys). My first game was marred by two splits, one in the 10th that hurt my start to the night. I decided that resin was too much, so I switched to my Turbo to start the 2nd game. I underestimated how much it would hook and left a split right away with it. I moved in a little after that and found the line. I mostly kept up with transitions as they broke down and got up to a 614 for the night. I ended up playing near 3rd arrow with the Turbo by the end of the night. The last shot of the night I thought I had swung out too much and it roared back high flush.



My big positive is that my only missed spares through 6 games were splits, a 3-6-10, and a 3-6-9-10. The negative is I have no idea what ball to use next week. If the lanes stay the way they were last night, I'm thinking that I'll see a lot of use out of my Turbo. I might take it out first and if I can play a line around or slightly inside 2nd arrow on the fresh, I'm going to assume anything reactive will do the same thing it did last night.



Mark



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top #199686 - 10:58 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: jsigone] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 573

A/S/L: 33/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 573A/S/L: 33/M/NH Originally Posted By: jsigone love those games where it comes down to the 10th on the last game



good scores!

Thanks, looks like you are making some good progress yourself. The high scores will come.



Unfortunately for me wasn't able to parlay that victory into much. Bowled 2 tournaments last weekend and did decent but missed the cut by 16 pins in one and about 30 in the other. Just couldn't put enough strikes together. Sunday night shot a decent 662 to open that league and then started Wednesday with 220 but went downhill after that and fell shy of 600 with a 594.



Thursday opened with a 226 but really needed to carry a 2nd strike in the 10th to take my point and instead left a ringing 7. The rest of the night really struggled. Three straight splits in the 2nd game and the 3rd wasn't much better (164, 179). Tonight went 194, 232, 214 for a respectable 640. Got a DV8 Alley Cat on the way which will hopefully help with some of the transition and over/under I've been dealing with in all of my leagues. Thanks, looks like you are making some good progress yourself. The high scores will come.Unfortunately for me wasn't able to parlay that victory into much. Bowled 2 tournaments last weekend and did decent but missed the cut by 16 pins in one and about 30 in the other. Just couldn't put enough strikes together. Sunday night shot a decent 662 to open that league and then started Wednesday with 220 but went downhill after that and fell shy of 600 with a 594.Thursday opened with a 226 but really needed to carry a 2nd strike in the 10th to take my point and instead left a ringing 7. The rest of the night really struggled. Three straight splits in the 2nd game and the 3rd wasn't much better (164, 179). Tonight went 194, 232, 214 for a respectable 640. Got a DV8 Alley Cat on the way which will hopefully help with some of the transition and over/under I've been dealing with in all of my leagues. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Top Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel