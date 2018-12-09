Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199683 - 01:55 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live Re: BOSStull] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9753

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9753A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill My new center does an Ebonite demo once a month in season. Storm was a couple times, no more.



Motive is a big seller there. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199684 - 03:26 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live Re: BOSStull] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1175

A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1175A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia MY center Brunswick Zone in Lilburn also has an Ebonite DEMO on September 29. They will be back to back weekends. The Storm is at a Stars and Strikes the following weekend. I am not looking to buy a ball but I like to go to DEMOS to evaluate what the brands have to offer. I will probably do both.



Attachments









current average 206

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________current average 206HS 811

Top #199685 - 05:00 PM Re: Storm/Roto Grip MatchMaker Live Re: BOSStull] 82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 658

A/S/L: 70/M/California Out of curiosity, does anyone know if bowling ball manufacturers actually have any performance data that 'proves' new equipment is any better than old equipment?



Assuming a ball's surface and specifications are the same as something else that's already on the market, exactly what are bowlers expecting from the same balls with a different names?



What was it that Einstein said about doing the same thing over and over but expecting a different result?

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel