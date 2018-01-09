|
#199658 - 09/01/18 06:23 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1173
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
Our fall league has changed it's format. I was skeptical at first but I think I am going to like it. It's like a normal league but with a side pot. Each bowler pays $14. $5 goes to lineage, $6 to prize fund, and $3 goes the side pot. Each week all teams are bowling against the House team series for the side pot.The teams that beat the house split the pot for that week. First week 4 teams beat the house and $57 was added to their pot earnings that will be distributed at the end of the year. A good start to the year. Our team is 14-0 and beat the house in week 1 and 2.
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199665 - 09/01/18 02:25 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9752
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Interesting concept. But, I haven't heard of $5 lineage in years.
#199666 - 09/01/18 03:09 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1173
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
Dennis,
Lineage on other leagues at the center is around $11. This is the only league with a reduced rate that I know of.
#199669 - 09/04/18 06:55 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9752
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Senior league started today. Lanes were really screwy. Said they oiled last nite, but IDK how much use after oiling. Prob was before a league.
Well, the rest of the house leagues started last week, and the Asst Mgr said ev one complained about the shot. So, the reg Mgr and the laneman and another lane guy form another center were adjusting the oiler and reoiled the first 10 lanes.
Then, there was the weirdest thing I ever saw. The 3 of them were trying out the oil pattern. Hahaha, if they only had someone who knew how to bowl, they could tell.
Watched a dozen balls by the 3 and no one came close to the pocket. Just what did that prove? Was the oil bad, or do they all suck?
Had words with the Reg Mgr. Asked him why he is chasing all leagues out of the center. He asked what I meant. Told him to count heads in league. Mon mens went from 32 teams to 18. Thurs men's went from 22 teams to 10. Saturday leagues left the house. Mixed leagues disbanded. WTH, and he can't see that???
Went from 2 nights of double shift and leagues on all other nights, to only 4 nites with leagues.
And, this was the Brunswick Flagship Center. Only a few miles from the Corporate office. Top 10 grossing Brunswick center in the Country. New lanes, new machines. Where they brought people to visit, and hosted 2-3 PBA tourneys a year. Now, its' virtually not used.
But, the Senior league grew by 4 teams. At the expense of the Ladies league which won't bowl there because they changed the hours on Tues and Thurs to open late. The ladies used to bowl at 9 am, but the center opens at 11.
Edited by Dennis Michael (09/04/18 07:11 PM)
#199670 - 09/05/18 01:01 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Action Bowler
Registered: 07/06/08
Posts: 283
A/S/L: 28/m/San Diego, CA
meh type of night, no consistency, felt lost. 189, 246, 171 = 606
Last game left a mess a buckets and splits hitting light, changed balls and played inside and limited the damages of 4 open frames to start the game. Frustrating after rolling a decent game before it.
202 ave for the night. I'll practice again this weekend. Guess not too horrible start after 10yr break
#199672 - 09/06/18 02:20 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4649
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
I want to attribute this to summer rust, but my second game was better because of my spare game, and my double in the third game capitalized on a Brooklyn strike.Result
: 124-171-157=452Average (3 games)
: 150Next week's AVG+1 score
: 454
Si was steady, and Steve put together a four-bagger third game to help us. We won't know about points until the first standings update.
#199674 - 09/07/18 12:37 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 572
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
Last night 206, 210, 181. Really struggled with carry. The good news is my teammates picked me up and we took 22 out of 26.
Tonight got to my scratch league they had trouble with the AC and the approaches were pretty bad. Couldn't really slide at all and I was tentative the first game but did strike out 9th and 10th to salvage a 209. Second game improved to 217, clean game with only single pin leaves.
Third game started stringing them and had a chance to go off the sheet for 259. The anchor on the other team had a chance to go out for 265 which would be good enough for him to take total off of me as well. I got up and struck in the 10th and he left a flat 10. So the opening was there and I buried the 2nd shot. 8 on the last ball was good enough to take it and we won grand total by 3 pins too. Effectively a 5 point ball there and we ended up winning 15-10.
So 683 but really happy with the bounceback after last night and week 1. Made a change to going back to the side of the ball instead of trying to roll from behind it after listening to Mo Pinel's talk today (which Boss posted a link to in the other thread). Carry was much better.
#199676 - 09/11/18 06:17 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Action Bowler
Registered: 07/06/08
Posts: 283
A/S/L: 28/m/San Diego, CA
love those games where it comes down to the 10th on the last game
good scores!
#199678 - 09/12/18 04:59 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Action Bowler
Registered: 07/06/08
Posts: 283
A/S/L: 28/m/San Diego, CA
had a rough night, ringing 10pins all night and few splits. 538 last night with high of 190 on last game. Will drop my ave from 202 to 190 for next week.
Good note. I was working allot on working my swing to be more free flowing, before I was bending my elbow allot, cradling it to much and using my arm to get speed/revs. This was also working my lower back. I'm able to swing a hint higher and unwind my release to generate some good revs and be sorta consistent at it.
Since the beginning of time, I always had my right foot half step forward for dot placement, as for me it helped line up my arm swing to aim. not a problem until I start having to play around the 18bd at the arrows, I can't open my hips/shoulder up enough to get the body angle I need to project the ball out playing that deep. Will have to make a practice day this week to work on the foot game.
I had to put in $5 into the team bad bowler's pot. $1 for each sub 200 score and 50cent for each spare missed that isn't a split.
#199679 - Yesterday at 02:29 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4649
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
This was a little better than last week, so baby steps, I guess. The difference was probably one more made spare than last week.Result
: 152-171-146=469Average (3 games)
: 153Next week's AVG+1 score
: 465
Si had a 513 night, and we won the second game against a tough opponent; that was the only point for us, however.
