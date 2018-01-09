Sponsored Links







Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1172

A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1172A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Our fall league has changed it's format. I was skeptical at first but I think I am going to like it. It's like a normal league but with a side pot. Each bowler pays $14. $5 goes to lineage, $6 to prize fund, and $3 goes the side pot. Each week all teams are bowling against the House team series for the side pot.The teams that beat the house split the pot for that week. First week 4 teams beat the house and $57 was added to their pot earnings that will be distributed at the end of the year. A good start to the year. Our team is 14-0 and beat the house in week 1 and 2.



Current Bag 16lbs

Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q

L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby



"Let me bowl or let me die"



HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9750

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9750A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Interesting concept. But, I haven't heard of $5 lineage in years. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1172

A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1172A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Dennis,

Lineage on other leagues at the center is around $11. This is the only league with a reduced rate that I know of.

Current Bag 16lbs

Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q

L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby



"Let me bowl or let me die"



HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9750

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9750A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Senior league started today. Lanes were really screwy. Said they oiled last nite, but IDK how much use after oiling. Prob was before a league.



Well, the rest of the house leagues started last week, and the Asst Mgr said ev one complained about the shot. So, the reg Mgr and the laneman and another lane guy form another center were adjusting the oiler and reoiled the first 10 lanes.



Then, there was the weirdest thing I ever saw. The 3 of them were trying out the oil pattern. Hahaha, if they only had someone who knew how to bowl, they could tell.



Watched a dozen balls by the 3 and no one came close to the pocket. Just what did that prove? Was the oil bad, or do they all suck?



Had words with the Reg Mgr. Asked him why he is chasing all leagues out of the center. He asked what I meant. Told him to count heads in league. Mon mens went from 32 teams to 18. Thurs men's went from 22 teams to 10. Saturday leagues left the house. Mixed leagues disbanded. WTH, and he can't see that???



Went from 2 nights of double shift and leagues on all other nights, to only 4 nites with leagues.



And, this was the Brunswick Flagship Center. Only a few miles from the Corporate office. Top 10 grossing Brunswick center in the Country. New lanes, new machines. Where they brought people to visit, and hosted 2-3 PBA tourneys a year. Now, its' virtually not used.



But, the Senior league grew by 4 teams. At the expense of the Ladies league which won't bowl there because they changed the hours on Tues and Thurs to open late. The ladies used to bowl at 9 am, but the center opens at 11.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 07:11 PM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] jsigone

Action Bowler



Registered: 07/06/08

Posts: 281

A/S/L: 28/m/San Diego, CA meh type of night, no consistency, felt lost. 189, 246, 171 = 606

Last game left a mess a buckets and splits hitting light, changed balls and played inside and limited the damages of 4 open frames to start the game. Frustrating after rolling a decent game before it.



202 ave for the night. I'll practice again this weekend. Guess not too horrible start after 10yr break _________________________

can hold my own =)



Storm Dimension 4" PAP 2000grit

Track Kinetic 4 3/4" PAP x 4" 600grit

Old Plastic Rhino



