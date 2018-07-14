BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199585 - 07/14/18 05:30 PM End of Days
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 577
A/S/L: 58/male uk
No one on for days , and mine might be numbered too.
Just had news, staff at the alley where my leagues are have all received redundancy notices, staff meeting about it has been cancelled twice so everything very much up in the air.
Do know the owners have shut centres around the country , one in the middle of a shift. Been told some bowlers can't get access to their gear that they stored at the alley at another.
2 of the leagues that ran through the summer have been cancelled mid season.
Next nearest centre is expensive and a good travel so don't think relocation will be an option.
One of the leagues that may will be lost has been going for 35 years, not sure on the age of the others.
_________________________
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#199586 - 07/15/18 04:38 PM Re: End of Days [Re: steveA]
BOSStull Online content
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1172
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
Hate to hear your loosing your center.

Your mot alone. If you have Facebook good group keeping tabs on closings.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/148480165318101/
_________________________
Current Bag 16lbs
Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q
L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby

"Let me bowl or let me die"

HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

Top
#199590 - 07/15/18 05:39 PM Re: End of Days [Re: steveA]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 577
A/S/L: 58/male uk
Latest news it will close end of August. Not sure as yet on what will happen to it , current operator rents the building as a bowling centre so will have to leave everything in place. Leaving the landlord the owner of a non operating centre, Its not situated in a good place for redevelopment, for housing, Building was a picture house before its conversion to an alley 60 years ago.

I'll check out that group on FB BOSStull

I'll check out that group on FB BOSStull
_________________________
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#199591 - 07/15/18 07:34 PM Re: End of Days [Re: steveA]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9750
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
The same saga all around. I said it before. I read where there were 265 bowling alleys in the Chicago Phone book in 1965. Today, there are 15.

Here, the big chains are hurting while the privately owned houses thrive.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199595 - 07/21/18 12:19 PM Re: End of Days [Re: steveA]
explorer05 Offline
Junior Master

Registered: 10/17/14
Posts: 30
A/S/L: 44/m/mundelein
Unfortunately that is happening in a lot of areas. I am fortunate to live where I have up to 3 bowling alleys within 6 minutes of my house and 5 with in 25 - 30 minutes of my house.


Edited by explorer05 (07/21/18 12:20 PM)
_________________________
This is what I use at the house where my scores count for the virtual league because of how dry they get.

#15 No Rules
#15 No Rules Pearl
#15 Dare Devil
#15 The Skid
#15 All Show Off

Top
#199599 - 07/25/18 01:41 PM Re: End of Days [Re: explorer05]
Gutterballqueen313 Offline
Junior

Registered: 11/28/13
Posts: 28
A/S/L: 53/f/NY
Wow, you are very lucky indeed!

In the Albany, NY area there are no more bowling alleys. And of course the one near me (Olympic Lanes in Menands, NY) just closed this past May. I will be going to Uncle Sam Lanes in Troy, NY this fall. They already have several leagues year round, & will be getting some of the leagues that bowled at Olympic, so more business for them. I'm going to sign up for their Friday night league. I was bowling Thursdays, but Fridays are better for me. Really looking forward to this.
_________________________
Lynda aka the Gutterball Queen

Top
#199628 - 08/19/18 11:45 AM Re: End of Days [Re: steveA]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 577
A/S/L: 58/male uk
Looks like good news for the start of the season. Previous operators have pulled out and since they rented the building as an alley, they've had to leave it as such. Landlord is going to keep it running as a private alley. Whilst looking for someone to come in and take over.
_________________________
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#199667 - Yesterday at 05:10 PM Re: End of Days [Re: steveA]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 577
A/S/L: 58/male uk
Latest news , got this email today

I'm afraid I have some bad news this morning. The company that were taking over the ****** have pulled out of **** Bowl and the likelihood is that the bowl will close this month.

ALL AGM's for the leagues have been cancelled
_________________________
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#199668 - Today at 06:45 PM Re: End of Days [Re: steveA]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9750
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
that's a bummer
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top



