Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199658 - 06:23 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1172

A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1172A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Our fall league has changed it's format. I was skeptical at first but I think I am going to like it. It's like a normal league but with a side pot. Each bowler pays $14. $5 goes to lineage, $6 to prize fund, and $3 goes the side pot. Each week all teams are bowling against the House team series for the side pot.The teams that beat the house split the pot for that week. First week 4 teams beat the house and $57 was added to their pot earnings that will be distributed at the end of the year. A good start to the year. Our team is 14-0 and beat the house in week 1 and 2.



Current Bag 16lbs

Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q

L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby



"Let me bowl or let me die"



HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________Current Bag 16lbsStorm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!QL/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby"Let me bowl or let me die"HS 811

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199665 - 02:25 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9748

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9748A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Interesting concept. But, I haven't heard of $5 lineage in years. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #199666 - 03:09 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1172

A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1172A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Dennis,

Lineage on other leagues at the center is around $11. This is the only league with a reduced rate that I know of.

Current Bag 16lbs

Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q

L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby



"Let me bowl or let me die"



HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________Current Bag 16lbsStorm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!QL/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby"Let me bowl or let me die"HS 811

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel