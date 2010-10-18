Off-Spot Rule and Pinspotter Operation Question

Preface, I do know the rule that if a pin slides off-spot, it must stay in that spot per the USBC. Also, I know that if the machine knocks down an off-spot pin that it must be reset where it originally was before the shot was taken per the USBC.
This is about what I noticed the pinspotter was doing while practicing yesterday. I had two shots where a pin slid off-spot on the same lane and the pinspotter (AMF machines) was not able to pick up the pin and the pin stopped the pinspotter from moving any further than the top of the pins. However, the off-spot pin was not knocked down. Now, any other time I'd have to call the desk for an off-spot since the pinspotter would just move back upwards with the sweep staying down in front of the pins and the mechanic would have to lift the sweep from the back. However, yesterday the pinspotter went back up and the sweep cleared all pins off the pin deck and moved back up without any intervention from the mechanic. This means that the off-spot pins would have to be reset back at their original spot. Being it was practice I didn't bother resetting the pins but it would be more annoying in league and result in more time taken for the mechanic to reset pins than it would have for the sweep to just be lifted.
This brings up two questions I want to ask. How do the machines where you bowl handle this? Do you feel that the sweep knocking down off-spot pins that were not knocked down by the pinspotter is behaving in a way that is "not in the spirit of the rule" for off-spot pins considering that they could have been left standing?
