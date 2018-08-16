#199643 - 08:04 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] jsigone

well I'm back...I got roped into a league again, been a decade since I played. Bought a house in 09 and had to cut some budgets for it. Now I'm back and my balls are 10-12yrs old but not cracked.

5 man team handicap league, most heavy hitters are there and guess most will be 210 and up. Old ave at this house was 204 so should be interesting if I can get back up to speed in a couple of weeks.

My kinetic is pretty shot up and needs to be replaced, the Storm dim is drilled for oil and never saw much use. There still seems to be life left in it til it gets replaced with modern version, it still rolls out strong if I don't over crank on it. Looking at get a new "A" ball, long and strong backend movement if I can do my part, 5" from pap. Storm Intence Fire, BlackWidow black n golds on the short list. Never shot w/ a hybrid before so will be learning curve.

I need to measure my rev rates and speed on the next practice night. Take that bit of info when I order a ball later this week.

practiced 2 game sets between my kids bowling 3/5yo

can hold my own =)



Storm Dimension 4" PAP 2000grit

Track Kinetic 4 3/4" PAP x 4" 600grit

Old Plastic Rhino



