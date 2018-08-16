|
|
|
|
|
#199615 - 08/16/18 01:06 PM
Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4647
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
About time to get the new season going. Post about your fall/winter leagues here, including your scores, if you wish.
I should at least be back in my Wednesday league, with my Sunday league depending on my finances. I was close to it last year, so 180 average might be a goal I'm shooting for.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199634 - 08/22/18 10:38 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9745
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Practiced yesterday. Bowled all Summer on a very easy house shot. So yesterday, met some friends to practice.
The house laid the normal league shot down. My friends were amazed how slick it was. I, on the other hand, found it to my liking. As others slid their reactive balls past the target, I routinely rolled pocket hit after pocket hit with my Hybrid.
I guess the Summer practice I did did work. Release was smooth, no force, ball came off my fingers easily, full extension and great slide, and the ball had a great roll.
That push out to the dry in the right corner paid dividends. My Hybrid ball had 12 boards of movement in the final 15 feet. From the 5 board to the pocket.
My leagues start after Labor day.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199635 - 08/22/18 01:37 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Hall of Famer Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 808
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
|
League meeting on Friday, we start the 7th of September. Going to be an interesting year, I hope the state of the league is OK in terms of # of bowlers. Our president and secretary are not returning to bowl and I'm pretty sure a few other bowlers are not coming back from what I have heard. One of my teammates is now the president and the wife of one of my other teammates is now the secretary.
I've been practicing nearly every week. Going to go on Sunday morning with my wife and meet some friends to bowl with them. I'd been bowling solo all summer and trying to not bowl at too fast of a pace. It will be nice to have other people on the lanes with me so I will have to wait, hopefully it eases me back to league pacing.
Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199636 - 08/23/18 08:50 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 859
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
|
I am joining a 4 person league in my home house, because the singles league I bowl in is moving from my home house back the the amf place it was in when I joined, over a decade ago. I will bowl the singles, but, I already told the secretary I didn't know if it would go beyond this season, because I so despise the way amf treats bowlers that I really get negative even walking into their establishments. I will be joining back up with the senior travel league (if it goes - trouble getting participants). Every other week, some competitive bowlers, but mostly a funsy league anymore.
Edited by 6_ball_man (08/23/18 08:51 AM)
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
avatar is out of date
equipment list too
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199641 - 08/25/18 05:32 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 570
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
|
Really looking forward to this season. Doing 3 leagues this year. Reluctantly returning to Sunday night at Blowmor but wanted to bowl with a couple of friends that I've bowled with for the past 5 years or so and this is the only night they can do and the only center within reasonable driving distance for all of us. So just going to treat that one as a fun night out and try to not put any undue pressure on myself.
My other two leagues are good competitive leagues in two other centers. Competitive handicap format on Wednesdays and a scratch league on Thursdays. Both on a little bit more challenging than a THS (7:1 and 9:1 respectively) which I like. Also the lineage is quite good at these centers. $9.50 at one, $11 at the other. Sec/treasurer only taking $.50 per bowler (used to that fee being $1 along with $13.50-$14 lineage). Also the scratch league has a sponsor adding $2,000 to the prize fund.
Not putting any average/honor score goals on myself this season. The goal is to throw the ball consistently well and make the right adjustments. I improved my release over the summer and I'm seeing results in pin carry but the consistency isn't quite there yet so not going to get discouraged if I don't come out of the gate shooting telephone numbers.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199642 - 08/25/18 05:41 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9745
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Went to practice today. 2 balls and i walked off the lane.
Was told, they don't oil unless there is a league. And, hasn't been a league since thursday. I was also told to adjust with my 25 board hook. I asked why? As I never see this condition anywhere else.
Oh, another new house rule. The Center will open at 4 every day. Even on league nites. That shuts out the seniors who come daily to bowl.
This place sucks more and more. Oh, but the walls got painted. And, by the lane man. All while 3 lanes are down for repair.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199643 - Yesterday at 08:04 PM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Action Bowler
Registered: 07/06/08
Posts: 280
A/S/L: 28/m/San Diego, CA
|
well I'm back...I got roped into a league again, been a decade since I played. Bought a house in 09 and had to cut some budgets for it. Now I'm back and my balls are 10-12yrs old but not cracked.
5 man team handicap league, most heavy hitters are there and guess most will be 210 and up. Old ave at this house was 204 so should be interesting if I can get back up to speed in a couple of weeks.
My kinetic is pretty shot up and needs to be replaced, the Storm dim is drilled for oil and never saw much use. There still seems to be life left in it til it gets replaced with modern version, it still rolls out strong if I don't over crank on it. Looking at get a new "A" ball, long and strong backend movement if I can do my part, 5" from pap. Storm Intence Fire, BlackWidow black n golds on the short list. Never shot w/ a hybrid before so will be learning curve.
I need to measure my rev rates and speed on the next practice night. Take that bit of info when I order a ball later this week.
practiced 2 game sets between my kids bowling 3/5yo
_________________________
can hold my own =)
Storm Dimension 4" PAP 2000grit
Track Kinetic 4 3/4" PAP x 4" 600grit
Old Plastic Rhino
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199644 - Today at 01:24 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9745
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
WB and good luck.
PS: It's like riding a bike
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199645 - Today at 02:19 AM
Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Action Bowler
Registered: 07/06/08
Posts: 280
A/S/L: 28/m/San Diego, CA
|
thanks! body mechanics feel almost the same, almost like I never stopped, until I have to throw spare balls. I just have to remember how to read the lanes as they break down and I break down. I don't have the endurance to bowl many sets in one night anymore. This house breaks down faster then others and I'm always chasing the solid 10 pin here. Such is life, maybe a new ball will help.
We have league meeting tomorrow nite for sign up and see how much of a punching bag we'll be. Plan is to throw a couple of sets with team, have the Pro Shop
measure my pap cuz I can't remember it. 5 1/4 over 3/8" or something close to that. League starts day after Labor day. Kinda nervous of how bad I'm going to suck HAHA
_________________________
can hold my own =)
Storm Dimension 4" PAP 2000grit
Track Kinetic 4 3/4" PAP x 4" 600grit
Old Plastic Rhino
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.