Duplicating the reaction of an obsolete ball

Page 2 of 2









A/S/L: 70/M/California With everyone trying to gain some advantage, I suspect some will fill balance holes but not completely. Or, with what?





















Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 I suspect some will fill balance holes but not completely. Or, with what?

That's exactly the type of comments from others I saw flying around the internet when the rule was first announced. I'm sure that it will happen. This rule relies too much on bowlers policing other bowlers and honesty/integrity. However, for entertainment value I would love to see someone's questionably filled balance hole break apart and send whatever they tried to use as filler flying all over the place.



That's exactly the type of comments from others I saw flying around the internet when the rule was first announced. I'm sure that it will happen. This rule relies too much on bowlers policing other bowlers and honesty/integrity. However, for entertainment value I would love to see someone's questionably filled balance hole break apart and send whatever they tried to use as filler flying all over the place.

















A/S/L: 70/M/California A person only needs to have a PGA rule book from the 60's to compare with a rule book from 2018 to see how much integrity there is out there when 5 extra dollars are at stake :-)



Bowling is the same. For all the oversight that will get expended by USBC, a simple time-stamp next to an existing balance hole, by a reputable pro shops would have allowed all balls to be grandfathered in for nothing.



Thinking of a bell-curve, those who might be able to take advantage of the new rules are probably all at one end and why spend all the money to cheat when it only costs $10 to comply? LOL!











A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9742A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill All the balls I own that have a weight hole are in my garage. they were all asymmetrical, which I no longer use. 4 balls in my bag are all symmetrical without a hole.



Was thinking, in league coming up, might want to get the officers on top of the hole issue. And, just leave it up to them. They can watch this year, and enforce next.





































A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1169A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia I hate to plug balls. I believe it just introduces a weakness in the ball that may lead to cracking due to different materials expanding and contracting. I have 2 Hy-roads and an Intense to plug first. And then there is my Yeah Baby a 14 year old ball with a P2 hole to plug just to comply with the new rules. So lets start adding here. That is 4 balls in my current 16lb arsenal. In my 15lb balls I have 7 balls that I have to plug. That's 12 balls @$10 a ball just to comply. I also have 4 oyher balls that won't need plugged. I just realized I got too many balls. 17









































A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9742A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill haha, I forgot about the 2 balls that sit on rebar in the thumb and are spray painted, gold and bronze. Use as gazing balls in the garden.



One's a hammer, and other is a DV8.

































A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael According to the USBC, a weight hole could be added to offset a one ounce static imbalance. However, drillers found by moving the hole or making it larger, it also change the differential RG, by as much as .021. This fundamentally changed the ball dynamics by adding more hook.



As of Jan1, 2020, the static weight difference allowed will be 3 ounces. And by Aug1, 2020, NO weight holes will be allowed in any ball. By changing the static weight limit and eliminating the weight hole, the USBC says their study shows most balls will reduce the hook for less back end.



so, it seems to me, what you want is a ball with a higher Differential RG then you currently have by .021 to get a similar reaction. But, I believe the limit is .06.



Most agree that a symmetrical ball hooks more then an asymmetrical in covering more boards. The difference is the hook shape, from an arc to a snap. Higher the Differential RG, the more the snap.

























A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 My experience is the same. High RG balls out-hook low RG balls, even if the low-RG ball has a more aggressive surface.



I have a Hy-Road and a Lock both drilled 50 x 5 x 50 and the Hy-Road hooks a lot more.



However, to get a ball to react quicker to friction, the VAL angle needs to be more acute. I wouldn't recommend a ball that flips unless the person throwing it can generate enough speed to keep it under control.



I'm not a high speed player. The ball reads the lane differently than everything else I own. Since I started using this ball exclusively, I've only had 4 games under 200 and 24 over 200. The ball motion has really helped a lot.











Page 2 of 2

