#199606 - 08/04/18 10:41 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Vic44 Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/27/09
Posts: 801
A/S/L: 51/ Male/ Colorado Springs CO
No summer league... took time off to rest up some aches and pains. Ready for league to start, counting down .. 4 weeks
Storm Sync, NVD & a worn-out Widow for spares.

Career HG: 300 (3)
Career HS: 772
Career High Avg(09-10) 217.
15-16 Avg: 189

Last year? Not pretty. No high scores worth posting from 15-16. But good times ahead. smile


#199619 - 08/18/18 10:05 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1169
A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia
Just finished our summer league. It has been a terrible summer over the most part. At one time I was 20 pins under average but I was able to rebound somewhat over the last two weeks and finish at 200. Most was due to my spare shooting. I have totally gone back to using my NS for all spares except right side corner pins using the Artic Sniper. As for first ball I have corrected timing and release issues for the most part so I really feel optimistic going into the fall league.
Current Bag 16lbs
Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q
L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby

"Let me bowl or let me die"

HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

#199626 - 08/19/18 08:41 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9742
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Good to hear, Boss. I finished mine last week.

As I used it for competitive practice, it seems to be a success. And, I learned how to use the bank off the dry much better. On these extremely bad Summer conditions, I can't really claim scoring success. It was a given.

With health issues in the past, I have dropped 20 pins in average over 2 years. So, this 40 pin increase is a false indicator.

What it did was teach me to control my speed and focus more on my release. An extended slide and follow thru greatly helped as well.

I can do DRY lanes now. And, my hybrid LM Sting is my main ball on them.

Strange, all of my old LM balls conform to the new ball rules of the USBC. Guess, I'll stay with them.

Every Bruns, and Storm product I own, won't meet tomorrow's specs without plugging and probable redrill.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199637 - 08/23/18 11:11 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 569
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
Finished up my summer league tonight. 215, 266, and 186. Ran out of gas the last game but pretty happy with the performance. Shot played like an over/under early on but was able to find the right ball and overcome a few splits early on and string strikes in the second. Held on for high average finishing at 216. Aside from the 2 weeks where I shot 710 and 767 (where it played like I had extra hold in the middle) I really didn't feel like I had a great look at this house so I'm happy with where I ended up and I feel that I'm throwing the ball a lot better than I was at the start of the summer. Looking forward to the fall/winter season.
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

