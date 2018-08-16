Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #199615 - 01:06 PM Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4647

A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4647A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA About time to get the new season going. Post about your fall/winter leagues here, including your scores, if you wish.



I should at least be back in my Wednesday league, with my Sunday league depending on my finances. I was close to it last year, so 180 average might be a goal I'm shooting for.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269

Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259

Composite Avg: 179



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259Composite Avg: 179 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199634 - 10:38 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9742

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9742A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Practiced yesterday. Bowled all Summer on a very easy house shot. So yesterday, met some friends to practice.



The house laid the normal league shot down. My friends were amazed how slick it was. I, on the other hand, found it to my liking. As others slid their reactive balls past the target, I routinely rolled pocket hit after pocket hit with my Hybrid.



I guess the Summer practice I did did work. Release was smooth, no force, ball came off my fingers easily, full extension and great slide, and the ball had a great roll.



That push out to the dry in the right corner paid dividends. My Hybrid ball had 12 boards of movement in the final 15 feet. From the 5 board to the pocket.



My leagues start after Labor day. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #199635 - 01:37 PM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 808

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 808A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey League meeting on Friday, we start the 7th of September. Going to be an interesting year, I hope the state of the league is OK in terms of # of bowlers. Our president and secretary are not returning to bowl and I'm pretty sure a few other bowlers are not coming back from what I have heard. One of my teammates is now the president and the wife of one of my other teammates is now the secretary.



I've been practicing nearly every week. Going to go on Sunday morning with my wife and meet some friends to bowl with them. I'd been bowling solo all summer and trying to not bowl at too fast of a pace. It will be nice to have other people on the lanes with me so I will have to wait, hopefully it eases me back to league pacing.



Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top #199636 - 08:50 AM Re: Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread Re: Richie V.] 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 859

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 859A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville I am joining a 4 person league in my home house, because the singles league I bowl in is moving from my home house back the the amf place it was in when I joined, over a decade ago. I will bowl the singles, but, I already told the secretary I didn't know if it would go beyond this season, because I so despise the way amf treats bowlers that I really get negative even walking into their establishments. I will be joining back up with the senior travel league (if it goes - trouble getting participants). Every other week, some competitive bowlers, but mostly a funsy league anymore.





Edited by 6_ball_man ( 08:51 AM ) _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red (box finish)

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

equipment list too

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel