Anthony Simonsen Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 808

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 808A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey So I'm curious about what others think about Simonsen winning this tournament using a back-up ball and throwing urethane. I am impressed because it sure is not easy to do what he did consistently and I know I can't do that at all. However, it also makes me think about how crazy things have become. For the pattern to have been destroyed so much on the right side that he felt his best option was to play the lanes as a lefty is not necessarily a new thought. However, actually doing it in a PBA event and winning that event is very surprising in my opinion.



He was also wearing Marshall Kent's shoes.



Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Anthony Simonsen Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 653

Which event?

Re: Anthony Simonsen Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 808

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 808A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey



https://www.pba.com/articles/Anthony-Sim...ro-Shop-Classic



It was the Xtra Frame Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic.

Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Re: Anthony Simonsen Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 653

A/S/L: 70/M/California I've seen Belmo throw backup balls but not Simonsen. If getting strikes is simply speed and RPM's off the oil pattern, which side isn't important. However, to do it in the finals really shows how well practiced these guys are.



I don't get XTRA Frame so will need to wait until it shows up on youtube. Did he throw a ball drilled for a left hander or use one of his right hand balls?

Re: Anthony Simonsen Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 653

A/S/L: 70/M/California



https://www.facebook.com/ProfessionalBowlersAssociation/videos/387096225156134/ Makes it look pretty simple;

