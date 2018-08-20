BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Professional Bowling » Pro Bowling Tours » Anthony Simonsen Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199629 - 08/20/18 08:50 PM Anthony Simonsen Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 808
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
So I'm curious about what others think about Simonsen winning this tournament using a back-up ball and throwing urethane. I am impressed because it sure is not easy to do what he did consistently and I know I can't do that at all. However, it also makes me think about how crazy things have become. For the pattern to have been destroyed so much on the right side that he felt his best option was to play the lanes as a lefty is not necessarily a new thought. However, actually doing it in a PBA event and winning that event is very surprising in my opinion.

He was also wearing Marshall Kent's shoes.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199630 - 08/20/18 09:05 PM Re: Anthony Simonsen Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 653
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Which event?

Top
#199631 - 08/20/18 10:08 PM Re: Anthony Simonsen Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic [Re: 82Boat69]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 808
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
It was the Xtra Frame Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic.

https://www.pba.com/articles/Anthony-Sim...ro-Shop-Classic

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
#199632 - 08/21/18 02:20 AM Re: Anthony Simonsen Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69 Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 653
A/S/L: 70/M/California
I've seen Belmo throw backup balls but not Simonsen. If getting strikes is simply speed and RPM's off the oil pattern, which side isn't important. However, to do it in the finals really shows how well practiced these guys are.

I don't get XTRA Frame so will need to wait until it shows up on youtube. Did he throw a ball drilled for a left hander or use one of his right hand balls?

Top
#199633 - 08/21/18 02:33 AM Re: Anthony Simonsen Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic [Re: 82Boat69]
82Boat69 Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 653
A/S/L: 70/M/California

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Fall/Winter 2018-19 Leagues Thread
by 6_ball_man - Today at 08:50 AM
Anthony Simonsen Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic
by 82Boat69 - 08/21/18 02:33 AM
End of Days
by steveA - 08/19/18 11:45 AM
Duplicating the reaction of an obsolete ball
by Dennis Michael - 08/19/18 10:29 AM
Summer Leagues 2018 thread
by Dennis Michael - 08/19/18 08:41 AM
2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
by wronghander - 08/07/18 08:45 PM
Short Pin to Axis Layouts for Full Rollers?
by nord - 07/28/18 04:27 PM
Axis Weight Layout for Full Roller?
by Mkirchie - 07/28/18 07:45 AM
PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
by Gutterballqueen313 - 07/25/18 01:50 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.