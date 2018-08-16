Sponsored Links







Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 650

A/S/L: 70/M/California With everyone trying to gain some advantage, I suspect some will fill balance holes but not completely. Or, with what?

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#199622 - 06:29 PM Re: Duplicating the reaction of an obsolete ball Re: 82Boat69] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 805

Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 I suspect some will fill balance holes but not completely. Or, with what?

That's exactly the type of comments from others I saw flying around the internet when the rule was first announced. I'm sure that it will happen. This rule relies too much on bowlers policing other bowlers and honesty/integrity. However, for entertainment value I would love to see someone's questionably filled balance hole break apart and send whatever they tried to use as filler flying all over the place.



Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

#199623 - 07:45 PM Re: Duplicating the reaction of an obsolete ball Re: Mkirchie] 82Boat69

Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 650

A/S/L: 70/M/California A person only needs to have a PGA rule book from the 60's to compare with a rule book from 2018 to see how much integrity there is out there when 5 extra dollars are at stake :-)



Bowling is the same. For all the oversight that will get expended by USBC, a simple time-stamp next to an existing balance hole, by a reputable pro shops would have allowed all balls to be grandfathered in for nothing.



Thinking of a bell-curve, those who might be able to take advantage of the new rules are probably all at one end and why spend all the money to cheat when it only costs $10 to comply? LOL!

#199624 - 09:43 PM Re: Duplicating the reaction of an obsolete ball Re: BowlerBill] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9741

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9741A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill All the balls I own that have a weight hole are in my garage. they were all asymmetrical, which I no longer use. 4 balls in my bag are all symmetrical without a hole.



Was thinking, in league coming up, might want to get the officers on top of the hole issue. And, just leave it up to them. They can watch this year, and enforce next.









#199625 - 11:23 PM Re: Duplicating the reaction of an obsolete ball Re: BowlerBill] BOSStull

Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1169

A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1169A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia I hate to plug balls. I believe it just introduces a weakness in the ball that may lead to cracking due to different materials expanding and contracting. I have 2 Hy-roads and an Intense to plug first. And then there is my Yeah Baby a 14 year old ball with a P2 hole to plug just to comply with the new rules. So lets start adding here. That is 4 balls in my current 16lb arsenal. In my 15lb balls I have 7 balls that I have to plug. That's 12 balls @$10 a ball just to comply. I also have 4 oyher balls that won't need plugged. I just realized I got too many balls. 17









Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9741

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9741A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill haha, I forgot about the 2 balls that sit on rebar in the thumb and are spray painted, gold and bronze. Use as gazing balls in the garden.



One's a hammer, and other is a DV8.





