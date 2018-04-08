Summer Leagues 2018 thread

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 51/ Male/ Colorado Springs CO No summer league... took time off to rest up some aches and pains. Ready for league to start, counting down .. 4 weeks

Storm Sync, NVD & a worn-out Widow for spares.



Last year? Not pretty. No high scores worth posting from 15-16. But good times ahead.



A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1169A/S/L: 62/M /Georgia Just finished our summer league. It has been a terrible summer over the most part. At one time I was 20 pins under average but I was able to rebound somewhat over the last two weeks and finish at 200. Most was due to my spare shooting. I have totally gone back to using my NS for all spares except right side corner pins using the Artic Sniper. As for first ball I have corrected timing and release issues for the most part so I really feel optimistic going into the fall league.

Good to hear, Boss. I finished mine last week.



As I used it for competitive practice, it seems to be a success. And, I learned how to use the bank off the dry much better. On these extremely bad Summer conditions, I can't really claim scoring success. It was a given.



With health issues in the past, I have dropped 20 pins in average over 2 years. So, this 40 pin increase is a false indicator.



What it did was teach me to control my speed and focus more on my release. An extended slide and follow thru greatly helped as well.



I can do DRY lanes now. And, my hybrid LM Sting is my main ball on them.



Strange, all of my old LM balls conform to the new ball rules of the USBC. Guess, I'll stay with them.



Every Bruns, and Storm product I own, won't meet tomorrow's specs without plugging and probable redrill.

