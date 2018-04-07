BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199576 - 07/04/18 04:24 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
6_ball_man
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 858
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Keeping a secret is notoriously difficult (impossible). F'rinstance, I went and watched 2 team sessions...it didn't help me any but I had information a lot of others do not have access to. PLUS, no matter how few people know the secret, it will no doubt get out. THE ONLY FAIR way is to publish the pattern beforehand. That is the ONLY way to ensure EVERYone has the same information.
As I said...watching quality teams beat up the pattern didn't help me in the slightest. Again, I had 3 sets under 500, and decided after 2 misses early on to go back to shooting simple spares with a straight/backup ball. My first 2 attempts at simple spares using a strike release with my polished Polar Ice went ok...THEN I whiffed a 7 in the moat just in front of the pin and chopped a 6 offa the 10. So I went back to the tactic I KNEW would work. I didn't have many strikes, but my 2 best deliveries left me a rap10 and a 9 pin. I made one equipment mistake in taking my Rogue Cell, which has been a pretty good performer in previous nationals. I prolly should have had the Onyx Vibe in the bag for at least the end of team event. The Rogue was worthless on either condition. Other than that, ever ball I took got on the rack for an appearance. One of the guys I was with was shy about brackets so I walked him through the process and (unfortunately) he used one of my examples...He was the highest scorer in the building in the team event...660+ He should have had more $ in, but that is part of gambling on your bowling I guess.

It was 100°F for the 3 days we were in SYR...Monday afternoon a thundershower rolled through that decreased the temps by 25°.

I will keep going, but the "enhancements" make it more difficult to support this show...[shrug]
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date
equipment list too

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199584 - 07/10/18 12:19 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
Richie V.
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4646
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Here were the patterns:

Team (38', 28.4 mL, 1.96:1 {asymmetrical})

Minors (D/S) (42', 30.69 mL, 2.15:1 {asymmetrical})
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#199607 - Today at 12:38 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
dalion
dalion Online content
Junior Coach

Registered: 05/15/15
Posts: 40
A/S/L: 46/M/VA
Checks arrived, I got $128 buqs. About 1k less than I got last year. course I was bumped up to Regular this year. Better luck in Vegas!
_________________________
Avg: 208
High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)
High series: 815
USBC Open: 16 consecutive years
Open Avg: 184
Open Avg last 3 years: 181
The new 2018 avg adjustment: 210
2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion

