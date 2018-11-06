Summer Leagues 2018 thread

Sponsored Links







Page 3 of 3

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 858

Well, this past week, I pulled a muscle in my back early in game 3, and was considering DNFing when my brain said, "Just take shorter steps." So I did and posted a triple that brought the game up from something close to 100 to better but still not good. Before the back issue, I whiffed a 4 pin (of all things) in the 10th of game 1 to lose the game by ONE! UGH!!

OTOH - for the 3 weeks of the "I Want My Momma" pattern I was 2nd in the league and qualify for the step-ladder this coming week. OTOOH - This week, we change to "The Great Depression" pattern... 36' which is MUCH shorter than the 1st 2 patterns. The step-ladder is right after league and will be on the Momma pattern...I will be hauling in a whole barrel-full of equipment for this session. Wish me luck! _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red (box finish)

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

equipment list too

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 432

A/S/L: 71/m/IL Sounds like you're the man!

Too bad about your back though. Best of luck. Take some Aleve. Hope your back holds up well...

6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 858

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 858A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Originally Posted By: djp1080 Sounds like you're the man!

Too bad about your back though. Best of luck. Take some Aleve. Hope your back holds up well...



wellll....I am only the 2nd man...LoL I could be #1 by the end of the step-ladder.



when I came home, I took a hydro and an advil and went to bed. I had a golf date the next AM, and got up a touch sore, took 2 aleves before golf and never felt even a twinge and my back has been fine since, even through another golf outing (2 aleves beforehand - just in case you understand). The problem isn't spinal. It is the muscle right above the right cheek. I am thinking it is golf related, cuz I just restarted playing after a 20 year layoff.

djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 432

A/S/L: 71/m/IL

I could tell you my golf story, but I'll skip it for now.

I didn't have a good experience on my first outing.

Learned many years later that I should drive with left handed clubs and putt with right handed clubs. End of story.

Guess with your layoff it was a bit of a strain on muscles you haven't used much over the years.

I get a little strain on the muscles or tendons above my knees. Otherwise in pretty good shape at least for bowling.

Take care... Good deal I could tell you my golf story, but I'll skip it for now.I didn't have a good experience on my first outing.Learned many years later that I should drive with left handed clubs and putt with right handed clubs. End of story.Guess with your layoff it was a bit of a strain on muscles you haven't used much over the years.I get a little strain on the muscles or tendons above my knees. Otherwise in pretty good shape at least for bowling.Take care...

6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 858

soooo....I ended up the 3rd man. I gave a credible showing, starting with the front 4 strikes, but the other had the front 3 and I had 2 washouts and a split down the stretch to let him back in. BOTH washes I missed by exactly ONE board, and on the split I hit my spot and the ball just jumped off the end of the pattern [shrug].



Earlier was our first go on the "Great Depression" pattern, which was MUCH shorter than the 2 previous patterns, so I had to go out to the 5 board or so, but I used pretty aggressive stuff out there. It WAS shorter, but more volume, so I didn't need the less aggressive stuff I hauled in with me. Yesterday I prebowled for this week's session and I was set up at the other end of the house, on a pair that we don't use in league. I played it pretty much in the same spot but with less aggressive-more-medium stuff. I think that the surface on that pair must be more frictiony. I shot about the same number I had on Thursday for series. [shrug again]...I DID have 3 washouts after not having any before, but picked 2 of them. both sets were in the 530 range (on my 150something average)

6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 858

I don't know where I ended up in this go 'round's step ladder...I was sitting 3rd, but had an awful session last night. The scores were depressed league wide last night. The house was resurfacing the approaches on the first 1/2 of the house, so instead of 2 matches per pair we had 3, AND we were at the end of the house we do not usually use. There are 30 of us and I think there was a total of THREE games over 200. Yuk! Off to nationals (Sunday team, Monday d/s)

wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 566

Good luck at Nationals. Looks like you got some good preparation though from bowling on these challenging patterns.



Hadn't really been bowling consistently the past few weeks, trying to work on some changes in my game (mainly getting more under the ball) and having issues with consistency. Tuesday night started with 139 after leaving three pocket 7-9s. It's unsanctioned, on a challenge pattern, there's no prize money, but still UGH. I actually switched to 2-handed for the remaining two games and went 220, 191 to finish the night. It was a fun little experiment and was nice having some area but by the 3rd game I kept having to chase it right and just didn't have the ball speed to stay in the pocket consistently.



Wednesday night was subbing at another house for a friend who is at Nationals so I knew I needed to do better. Put the brace back on for extra support but kept working on staying under it and giving it a little turn at the bottom. This place tends to make the shot stupid easy in the summer and it was. Moved into the oil line a bit and flung it out to the dry. 257, 256, 236 for 749. I'll take it.



Then last night in my doubles league bowling at a house that seems to be trying to save money on oil. No hold in this place the last 2 weeks and I've been under 600 back-to-back weeks. Focused on the same type of thing, getting the ball out to the left and having it come back. First game shot a clean 213, followed by 244 but then in the 3rd game struggled to carry. Left a flat 7 and tried to adjust by moving a bit outside to get it to hit higher in the pocket and left a 4-6. Then ringing 7 on the following shot which I whiffed, sitting at 75 after 5.



I knew I had to stay in the oil so focused on making the best shot I could make from that angle. Dug deep and ended up going off the sheet for 225. We were bowling the vacant and were behind after taking the first two games and my teammate was struggling so I knew I needed to keep striking to keep us in it. He struck out in the 10th after 3 straight opens which helped take the pressure off me and I was able to strike out as well. Ended up winning that game by 23. We were in 5th going into the night but only 4 points out of first place so got a chance. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 858

well....nats was a bust...



AND when I got to the bowling alley last night, I found out I had missed the cut for the step-ladder by SIX pins....of course, my last game last week was a stellar 101...OY!



Last night was the first week on the Houdini's escape pattern...Look it up. 48' and with a wedge of oil right where you'd normally like the ball to come off the oil for that length. Coupla 170something games before my wheels came off. nertz. My opponent shot it straight up 12 the whole night an shot 617.

crud _________________________

wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 566

I know someone who bowled a tourney on that Houdini Pattern. Said it was a grind.



Was unhappy with my carry in recent weeks decided to see if I could make the conversion to 2-handed. Worked to a point on the 44' pattern I was bowling on; carry percentage went up but had to throw my weakest ball to keep it in play and even there wasn't consistent enough to get to the pocket. Plus my spare shooting got worse as well even if I went back to 1-handed at the spare. Tuesday I started with 3 strikes followed by 5 opens in route to a 158 game. After a 149 2nd game I officially ended that experiment and salvaged a 210 game in the 3rd one-handed.



After a good practice on Wednesday working on really just trying to get the ball into a good roll and keep my ball speed down I went on to shoot 259, 203, 246 for 708 in my Thursday league. I've been having issues with over/under in this house but was able to stay in the oil and have it go through the pins which was encouraging. Had the back 7 in the last game to secure the 700 so I'm happy with that. 2nd game would have been better if not for 2 opens on makeable spares (which was a focus of my practice session yesterday).



Lesson learned. Just needed to get the ball to slow down to strike and that was able to be accomplished with minor changes. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

