Short Pin to Axis Layouts for Full Rollers?
#199603 - Yesterday at 04:27 PM Short Pin to Axis Layouts for Full Rollers?
Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 759
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

When doing Short Pin to Axis Layouts for Full Rollers, should the pin be placed near the NAP rather than the PAP to make the ball flare safe?

If so should the pin be on the axis side which is towards the palm or on the other side which is away from the palm?

Is the low RG for a Full Roller located on the NAP or the PAP?
High Game: 259 bowled with The Hardwick Rubber Ball at Poway Bowl.
High Series: 630 bowled with Black Widow Urethane.
Composite Avg: 175

Arsenal
Brunswick True Motion Urethane Axis Drill
Hammer Purple Pearl Urethane
Visionary Crow Urethane

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
