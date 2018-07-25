

When doing Short Pin to Axis Layouts for Full Rollers, should the pin be placed near the NAP rather than the PAP to make the ball flare safe?



If so should the pin be on the axis side which is towards the palm or on the other side which is away from the palm?



Is the low RG for a Full Roller located on the NAP or the PAP?

