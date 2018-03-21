BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Axis Weight Layout for Full Roller?
ChatBox:

#199245 - 03/21/18 10:38 PM Axis Weight Layout for Full Roller?
nord Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 759
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

Simple question that I hope has a simple answer.

Preface:
I am going to do an Axis Weight drilling on a symmetric ball, a Brunswick True Motion.
The pin will be put into the PAP and the CG placed on the line towards the center grip point.
I am a Full Roller and my PAP is 6 3/16" right by 2 5/8" up.

Question:
If some static imbalance remains, where do you drill the balance hole to zero out the ball?
The goal is all static weights will be zero.



Edited by nord (03/21/18 10:42 PM)
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199269 - 03/25/18 01:40 PM Re: Axis Weight Layout for Full Roller? [Re: nord]
82Boat69 Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 646
A/S/L: 70/M/California
That's an interesting question. Normally, balance holes for symmetric balls are placed on a gradient line that runs from the PSA to the PAP.

Based on your description, that gradient line would run from your PAP through the CG for another 6-3/4 inches. Since your PAP is 6-3/16 over, anyplace along that 12-15/16 inch line through the center of your grip is available. I think you'll just need to make certain that the hole doesn't interfere with your ball track but gets the job done.

It's possible, that by simply controlling the depth of the fingers or the thumb, a balance hole won't be necessary. I'd be interested in what your PSO does.

#199601 - 07/27/18 08:12 PM Re: Axis Weight Layout for Full Roller? [Re: 82Boat69]
nord Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 759
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

A balance hole was drilled directly into the PAP/Pin to take out just enough weight to make the ball legal.
But with the new rules next month, we actually did not even have to do this.
This ball is amazing for playing the extreme outside line and just aiming it at the pocket.
It goes like a guided missile right at the pocket and never tries to overreact or cross over.
#199602 - Yesterday at 07:45 AM Re: Axis Weight Layout for Full Roller? [Re: nord]
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 802
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: nord
A balance hole was drilled directly into the PAP/Pin to take out just enough weight to make the ball legal.
But with the new rules next month, we actually did not even have to do this.

The way the USBC rolled out the rule change originally stating that the 3 oz rule would go into effect Jan 1 2020 and then changing that to Aug 1 2018 was rather lousy. Now you have a ball with a balance hole that will be unnecessary in 3 days and will eventually need to be plugged.

Mark
