You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Professional Bowling » Pro Bowling Tours » PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
#199234 - 03/20/18 10:32 AM PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 766
A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT
I guess 4 telecasts will be on the broadcast channel FOX, and the majority on Fox Sports (FS1). No details yet, no mention of CBS Sports. Hopefully this will be a much better deal for them.

http://www.bowlersjournal.com/bji-podcast-pba-ceo-tom-clark-on-leaving-espn-for-new-deal-with-fox/


Edited by SteveH (03/20/18 10:41 AM)
_________________________
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Roto Grip Hustle Ink
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

Top
#199235 - 03/20/18 11:47 AM Re: PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1380
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
hopefully! I actually like the FS1 and Fox sports networks better than ESPN so here's hoping!
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#199237 - 03/20/18 04:36 PM Re: PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
Mkirchie
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 801
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
I also think it is a positive move for the PBA. ESPN's coverage of sports in general has become very narrow and they will only promote what they feel will make them the most money while they continually hemorrhage viewers. FOX might promote it more in their commercials. Now, I'd suggest that if they're interested and he's interested, please bring back Marshall over Randy.

Mark

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
#199238 - 03/20/18 06:17 PM Re: PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1166
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Good for Fox Sports. I hate that I pay over $8 a month for a channel I barely watch. ESPN is estimated to cost $8.37 per month in 2018 per subscriber. If I had the choice I would not even have ESPN but would have Fox Sports.
_________________________
Current Bag 16lbs
Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q
L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby

"Let me bowl or let me die"

HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

Top
#199239 - 03/20/18 06:54 PM Re: PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 565
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
This is a great deal for the PBA. As Tom Clark indicated in the interview FOX is actually going to be selling the advertising and sponsorships on behalf of the PBA which means they are going to position this to succeed instead of just putting up taped shows against NFL football.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

Top
#199244 - 03/21/18 11:50 AM Re: PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4646
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
SteveH, Riggs said the PBA's move to FOX does not preclude a continued relationship with CBS Sports Network.


Edited by Richie V. (03/21/18 11:56 AM)
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#199246 - 03/21/18 11:55 PM Re: PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 766
A/S/L: 62/M/Burlington VT
I thought it was exclusive. Either way, waaaaaay better than CBS Sports could offer with their limited coverage and lack of any ratings subscriptions.
_________________________
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Roto Grip Hustle Ink
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

Top
#199254 - 03/23/18 11:51 AM Re: PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1380
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
So I was home sick yesterday and noticed what was on ESPN2 pretty much all day . . .


corn-hole. (in case it gets censored again. . . that little game with the beanbags. . . LOL)


Seriously? Get rid of bowling and jump on the [censored] bandwagon?


Edited by mmalsed (03/23/18 11:52 AM)
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#199255 - 03/23/18 02:47 PM Re: PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9735
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I watch Fox Sports, mainly because of Big East Basketball
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199600 - 07/25/18 01:50 PM Re: PBA Moving From ESPN to Fox
Gutterballqueen313
Junior

Registered: 11/28/13
Posts: 28
A/S/L: 53/f/NY
I know this is an old thread...but I just saw the commercial for the PBA tourneys moving to Fox. I am really looking forward to this. FS1 is already part of my cable package, so I'm all set. Let 'er roll!
_________________________
Lynda aka the Gutterball Queen

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
