Summer House Tourney

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9734A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill My new house has a Bowler appreciation House tourney running ev Sunday thru July. You get one free entry for each league bowled in. I got 2 for Mon and thurs nites, and a possible 3rd for last Summer. It's a handicap tourney with your highest league average setting the cap.



I entered for last sunday squad. Felt good, and rolled good. On a house tournament 42' shot.



Started with a couple 240 games and a deuce. So, 760 total with cap. I rounded, don't remember exact scores, 23?, 24? and 199.



After 2 weeks, I'm in first. 760 finished 3rd the last 2 years. So, maybe in the money. $1000 first, 500 second, 300 3rd, and 200 4th. Thank you new house.



I do have 2 more tries if needed. I will wait til week 4 is over to see if I should try again. Can't go down, but can go up.



That sounds like fun. What house is it?

Arlington bowl.



This house caters to bowlers. 2 big Men's Leagues on Mon and thurs. Good payouts too.



And, the food is good and bar cheap.



