#199594 - 29 minutes 21 seconds ago Summer House Tourney
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9733
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
My new house has a Bowler appreciation House tourney running ev Sunday thru July. You get one free entry for each league bowled in. I got 2 for Mon and thurs nites, and a possible 3rd for last Summer. It's a handicap tourney with your highest league average setting the cap.

I entered for last sunday squad. Felt good, and rolled good. On a house tournament 42' shot.

Started with a couple 240 games and a deuce. So, 760 total with cap. I rounded, don't remember exact scores, 23?, 24? and 199.

After 2 weeks, I'm in first. 760 finished 3rd the last 2 years. So, maybe in the money. $1000 first, 500 second, 300 3rd, and 200 4th. Thank you new house.

I do have 2 more tries if needed. I will wait til week 4 is over to see if I should try again. Can't go down, but can go up.


Edited by Dennis Michael (22 minutes 33 seconds ago)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
