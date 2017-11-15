BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199587 - Today at 04:44 PM Help with grip/ Thumb Position
Jason_C
Junior Master

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 34
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
I know even with the pics below you can't get specific with answers online. I am going to be talking to my Pro Shop guy this week. But I am wondering this. When I grip my ball before starting approach Should the ball be making contact with my full palm, Part of my palm or none of my palm. As you can see from the pics there is a gap between my palm and the ball. It rests on sort of the pads at the base of my fingers. I am wondering if I Should consider offsetting my thumb to get a little more hand in contact with the ball. Turns out my thumb is odd... my proximal joint is loose or double jointed it moves in very strange ways. My son's thumb is the same way. When we got his ball drilled the driller offset his thumb because of his wacky thumb. Just looking for some opinions on if my grip is good or if my more of my palm should be in contact with the ball


palm.jpg

sidepalm.jpg



#199588 - Today at 04:46 PM Re: Help with grip/ Thumb Position
Jason_C
Junior Master

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 34
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
By the way, yes my hands are small

#199589 - Today at 05:25 PM Re: Help with grip/ Thumb Position
82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 646
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Here's a website that shows how a ball should fit. It comes from a book by Bill Taylor whom many consider a guru of ball fitting and drilling.

https://issuu.com/franknz/docs/bill_taylor_fitting_drilling_a_bowl

As for whether your palm should touch the ball, most drillers will have you lay your hand on a fitting ball and will take your span measurements from that. Usually, your palm lays on the ball.

Unfortunately, nobody ever throws a fitting ball, not to mention all the holes point to the center. No reverse or pitch.

I prefer a slightly relaxed span, maybe 1/16" or less. The reasoning is, a relaxed fit allows the bowler to adjust to day-to-day changes in their hand, never requires they grip the ball, and allows their forearm, bicep and shoulder to all remain relaxed throughout their delivery.

One caveat, if you have a really high backswing, more centrifugal force at the bottom may require tighter fit.

#199592 - Today at 07:43 PM Re: Help with grip/ Thumb Position
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9732
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I always bounce the ball in my hand to seat my thumb. While holding the ball in presentation, the thumb points at 2 o'clock and the ball rests on the hand knuckle of my index finger.

The back of my hand and forearm are straight, and kept that way thru the arm swing. Avoid slackening your wrist back.

In the down swing, I uncup as the thumb comes out, then recup my hand to give the fingers lift.
#199593 - Today at 08:11 PM Re: Help with grip/ Thumb Position
82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 646
A/S/L: 70/M/California
I'm similar. I flex my wrist back and forth and settle with it slightly broken to keep it relaxed. The 2 o'clock thumb puts my fingers at 6 o'clock on the way back and the way forward. If I just keep my elbow tucked in, I have a nice solid release with good leverage.

