Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #199585 - 05:30 PM End of Days steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 575

A/S/L: 58/male uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 575A/S/L: 58/male uk No one on for days , and mine might be numbered too.

Just had news, staff at the alley where my leagues are have all received redundancy notices, staff meeting about it has been cancelled twice so everything very much up in the air.

Do know the owners have shut centres around the country , one in the middle of a shift. Been told some bowlers can't get access to their gear that they stored at the alley at another.

2 of the leagues that ran through the summer have been cancelled mid season.

Next nearest centre is expensive and a good travel so don't think relocation will be an option.

One of the leagues that may will be lost has been going for 35 years, not sure on the age of the others. _________________________

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199586 - 04:38 PM Re: End of Days Re: steveA] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1166

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1166A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia



Your mot alone. If you have

https://www.facebook.com/groups/148480165318101/ Hate to hear your loosing your center.Your mot alone. If you have Facebook good group keeping tabs on closings.

Current Bag 16lbs

Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q

L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby



"Let me bowl or let me die"



HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________Current Bag 16lbsStorm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!QL/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby"Let me bowl or let me die"HS 811

Top #199590 - 05:39 PM Re: End of Days Re: steveA] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 575

A/S/L: 58/male uk Regional Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/21/12Posts: 575A/S/L: 58/male uk Latest news it will close end of August. Not sure as yet on what will happen to it , current operator rents the building as a bowling centre so will have to leave everything in place. Leaving the landlord the owner of a non operating centre, Its not situated in a good place for redevelopment, for housing, Building was a picture house before its conversion to an alley 60 years ago.



I'll check out that group on FB BOSStull _________________________

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top #199591 - 07:34 PM Re: End of Days Re: steveA] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9732

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9732A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill The same saga all around. I said it before. I read where there were 265 bowling alleys in the Chicago Phone book in 1965. Today, there are 15.



Here, the big chains are hurting while the privately owned houses thrive. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel