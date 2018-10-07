End of Days

Sponsored Links







No one on for days , and mine might be numbered too.

Just had news, staff at the alley where my leagues are have all received redundancy notices, staff meeting about it has been cancelled twice so everything very much up in the air.

Do know the owners have shut centres around the country , one in the middle of a shift. Been told some bowlers can't get access to their gear that they stored at the alley at another.

2 of the leagues that ran through the summer have been cancelled mid season.

Next nearest centre is expensive and a good travel so don't think relocation will be an option.

One of the leagues that may will be lost has been going for 35 years, not sure on the age of the others. _________________________

