Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199573 - 10:33 AM Re: what will become of AMF Re: Atochabsh] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1165

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1165A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia About food. You must really be hungry if you have to eat something at the Zone. There is just better and cheaper options around our center to opt for their food.

Current Bag 16lbs

Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q

L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby



"Let me bowl or let me die"



HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________Current Bag 16lbsStorm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!QL/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby"Let me bowl or let me die"HS 811

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199580 - 07:49 AM Re: what will become of AMF Re: Atochabsh] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9730

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9730A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill



Seems the



I guess people don't know how to score manually. Haha I found out what the problem was with lane 40. Its not the lane or the pin setter. It's the TV Seems the TV went out, and there is no way to display the scores. And, because the scoring machine tells you so much, like arrows on which lane you bowl on, they have shut down lane 40 from use.I guess people don't know how to score manually. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #199581 - 10:42 PM Re: what will become of AMF Re: Atochabsh] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9730

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9730A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill this is getting very bad. They changed the open hours to 11 am, ev day. But, someone forgot they had a practice league on Sunday Morn at 9. So, the desk person opened the door for league bowlers on time, then locked them



However, some other bowlers got in and they assigned lanes to them.



I got there at my usual 10 am to bowl with the league bowlers who would finish. I found the doors locked, and knocked. An open bowler heard me and started to walk to the door to open. He was stopped by the desk person who came to the door.



She informed me of the posted open hour change. I pointed to the open bowlers already inside. She told me, the house was for league bowlers only and shut the door.



I know there were open bowlers inside, and she flagrantly lied to me.



I'm done with this place. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #199582 - 06:38 AM Re: what will become of AMF Re: Dennis Michael] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 801

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 801A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael She informed me of the posted open hour change. I pointed to the open bowlers already inside. She told me, the house was for league bowlers only and shut the door.



I know there were open bowlers inside, and she flagrantly lied to me.



I'm done with this place.



Wow is all I have. What a great way to run a business, I'd never go back either. It seems to me from everything you have said that they're intentionally trying to drive away league bowlers so they can become the night club entertainment type center.



Mark Wow is all I have. What a great way to run a business, I'd never go back either. It seems to me from everything you have said that they're intentionally trying to drive away league bowlers so they can become the night club entertainment type center.Mark _________________________

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Top #199583 - 07:13 AM Re: what will become of AMF Re: Atochabsh] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9730

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9730A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Mark, it really sucks when you do something for so long, then they arbitrarily change things, like the opening time, without any regard to patrons.



How can a place of business be open for some and not all?



I never heard of open for league bowlers only!!



And, it's a league of only 8 people. They pay $12 weekly and get 2, 3 free game passes, to use in the week. I used to bowl in it when it was $9 a week and you got 5, 3 free game passes, Just a couple of years ago. Used to have 20 bowlers at 9 am ev Sunday. Plus a bunch of open bowlers who would meet then too. We would bowl til 1 o'clock, when they turned the lights off for Cosmic.



I'll definitely make an issue of this with the Manager, who I will see Tuesday.



In fact, I'm calling the Corporate phone customer service recording. I'll leave her Name and time and date. And, demand a response. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel