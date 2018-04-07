BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199573 - 07/04/18 10:33 AM Re: what will become of AMF
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1165
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
About food. You must really be hungry if you have to eat something at the Zone. There is just better and cheaper options around our center to opt for their food.
#199580 - 07/07/18 07:49 AM Re: what will become of AMF
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9730
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Haha I found out what the problem was with lane 40. Its not the lane or the pin setter. It's the TV.

Seems the TV went out, and there is no way to display the scores. And, because the scoring machine tells you so much, like arrows on which lane you bowl on, they have shut down lane 40 from use.

I guess people don't know how to score manually.
#199581 - Yesterday at 10:42 PM Re: what will become of AMF
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9730
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
this is getting very bad. They changed the open hours to 11 am, ev day. But, someone forgot they had a practice league on Sunday Morn at 9. So, the desk person opened the door for league bowlers on time, then locked them

However, some other bowlers got in and they assigned lanes to them.

I got there at my usual 10 am to bowl with the league bowlers who would finish. I found the doors locked, and knocked. An open bowler heard me and started to walk to the door to open. He was stopped by the desk person who came to the door.

She informed me of the posted open hour change. I pointed to the open bowlers already inside. She told me, the house was for league bowlers only and shut the door.

I know there were open bowlers inside, and she flagrantly lied to me.

I'm done with this place.
#199582 - Today at 06:38 AM Re: what will become of AMF
Mkirchie Offline
Hall of Famer Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 801
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
She informed me of the posted open hour change. I pointed to the open bowlers already inside. She told me, the house was for league bowlers only and shut the door.

I know there were open bowlers inside, and she flagrantly lied to me.

I'm done with this place.


Wow is all I have. What a great way to run a business, I'd never go back either. It seems to me from everything you have said that they're intentionally trying to drive away league bowlers so they can become the night club entertainment type center.

Mark
#199583 - Today at 07:13 AM Re: what will become of AMF
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9730
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Mark, it really sucks when you do something for so long, then they arbitrarily change things, like the opening time, without any regard to patrons.

How can a place of business be open for some and not all?

I never heard of open for league bowlers only!!

And, it's a league of only 8 people. They pay $12 weekly and get 2, 3 free game passes, to use in the week. I used to bowl in it when it was $9 a week and you got 5, 3 free game passes, Just a couple of years ago. Used to have 20 bowlers at 9 am ev Sunday. Plus a bunch of open bowlers who would meet then too. We would bowl til 1 o'clock, when they turned the lights off for Cosmic.

I'll definitely make an issue of this with the Manager, who I will see Tuesday.

In fact, I'm calling the Corporate phone customer service recording. I'll leave her Name and time and date. And, demand a response.
