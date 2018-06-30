I'll try again

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9724A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill had a great day at the lanes today. I watched as the oiled just before league, and decided on my Hybrid. the Hybrid has the most friction, even in oil. And, gets a stronger roll. I normally would have tried my reactive cover, but decided to take a step down, thinking I could move up if I needed to.



So, while others were figuring out the oil, I just rolled strike after strike. 31 strikes in 36 balls rolled.



255, 261, 266 for 782. Wow!! Haha, still got my 3 splits and one cherry.



this was way too easy on this very easy house shot. Just bank the ball on the 8 board at 45 feet.



After today, I'm averaging 226 for the Summer, which is about 30 over my regular average. I didn't improve, I am practicing reading lanes and adjusting to them. Some days, it works, others not. Today, it did.



It's the old, take what the lanes will give you.



Originally Posted By: Mkirchie Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael haha, we all are about the same age, except for Mark.

Thanks, this reminded me that I never fixed my age on my profile after my birthday.

Mark

Thanks, this reminded me that I never fixed my age on my profile after my birthday.



Mark, I think I have shoes older then you.

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Hall of Famer ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 800A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael Mark, I think I have shoes older then you.

Bowling or regular? I have my late grandfather's old two hole bowling ball (pre 1960, it was before Brunswick changed name from the Brunswick Balke Collender to just Brunswick). I also have two old pairs of his shoes and his old Elks Lodge bowling team shirt.



I've always appreciated the history of bowling and I really don't want to see it fade away, although things still look bleak based on how often I hear about centers closing around the country. When I first got my grandfather's old ball, I wanted to get a vintage pin on ebay to go along with it. It turned into a collecting hobby, the attached picture is from my



I've always appreciated the history of bowling and I really don't want to see it fade away, although things still look bleak based on how often I hear about centers closing around the country. When I first got my grandfather's old ball, I wanted to get a vintage pin on ebay to go along with it. It turned into a collecting hobby, the attached picture is from my Game Room. They range from all wood pins from the 1940's (best estimate from research) to the present. I figured members here might like to see them.

Mark



A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1165A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael

255, 261, 266 for 782. Wow!! Haha, still got my 3 splits and one cherry.



this was way too easy on this very easy house shot. Just bank the ball on the 8 board at 45 feet.



Way to go Dennis, Even if it was an easy shot you had to be consistent. I could use that house shot to boost my confidence after having a couple of terrible weeks.

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1165A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael Interesting talk. I don't let the ball dictate how I drill it. If the ball's dynamics are radically different then my delivery or speed allows, I don't get it.



I'm very comfortable with a symmetrical core, RG of 2.58 an Diff of .032. Then, the only difference is the cover stock, that I can manage.



I see so many people with vastly different balls. Different cores, Differentials, yet, they release all the same way. I've seen snapping asymmetricals roll out because of a release. And, low arcing balls hook like mad for the same reason.



Lessen your variables and you may have better results.



I carry 4 balls and each rolls differently. But, only because of the covers. I actually have the same core in 3 of 4. But, one is solid, another pearl and the 3rd is a hybrid cover.







As for your preference of balls thinking very seriously of ordering the L/M The Buzz Legend RG 2.55 and diff .31 in 16lbs. I have been looking at low diff balls and ran across this one on closeout for $65 from California Bowling.I have the Buzz PE in 15 which is basically the same ball maybe a little difference in cover both being hybrids. There are also some 15lb balls for $35. Most of the balls I have are drilled for my current release and perform fairly well. My one asymmetrical in the bag performs better if I go back to lower tilt release. Only found this out in the last couple of leagues. I am using my summer league to vary my release and see how it affects each ball.

