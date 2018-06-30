|
#199567 - Yesterday at 07:46 PM
Re: I'll try again
[Re: RGR]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9724
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
had a great day at the lanes today. I watched as the oiled just before league, and decided on my Hybrid. the Hybrid has the most friction, even in oil. And, gets a stronger roll. I normally would have tried my reactive cover, but decided to take a step down, thinking I could move up if I needed to.
So, while others were figuring out the oil, I just rolled strike after strike. 31 strikes in 36 balls rolled.
255, 261, 266 for 782. Wow!! Haha, still got my 3 splits and one cherry.
this was way too easy on this very easy house shot. Just bank the ball on the 8 board at 45 feet.
After today, I'm averaging 226 for the Summer, which is about 30 over my regular average. I didn't improve, I am practicing reading lanes and adjusting to them. Some days, it works, others not. Today, it did.
It's the old, take what the lanes will give you.
Edited by Dennis Michael (Yesterday at 07:48 PM)
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#199568 - Yesterday at 07:56 PM
Re: I'll try again
[Re: Mkirchie]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9724
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
haha, we all are about the same age, except for Mark.
Thanks, this reminded me that I never fixed my age on my profile after my birthday.
Mark
Mark, I think I have shoes older then you.
Top
#199569 - Today at 07:40 AM
Re: I'll try again
[Re: Dennis Michael]
Hall of Famer Contender
Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 800
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
Attachments
Mark, I think I have shoes older then you.
Bowling or regular? I have my late grandfather's old two hole bowling ball (pre 1960, it was before Brunswick changed name from the Brunswick Balke Collender to just Brunswick). I also have two old pairs of his shoes and his old Elks Lodge bowling team shirt.
I've always appreciated the history of bowling and I really don't want to see it fade away, although things still look bleak based on how often I hear about centers closing around the country. When I first got my grandfather's old ball, I wanted to get a vintage pin on ebay to go along with it. It turned into a collecting hobby, the attached picture is from my Game Room
. They range from all wood pins from the 1940's (best estimate from research) to the present. I figured members here might like to see them.
Mark
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789
Top
#199570 - Today at 08:15 AM
Re: I'll try again
[Re: Dennis Michael]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1165
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
255, 261, 266 for 782. Wow!! Haha, still got my 3 splits and one cherry.
this was way too easy on this very easy house shot. Just bank the ball on the 8 board at 45 feet.
Way to go Dennis, Even if it was an easy shot you had to be consistent. I could use that house shot to boost my confidence after having a couple of terrible weeks.
Top
#199571 - Today at 09:25 AM
Re: I'll try again
[Re: Dennis Michael]
2x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1165
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Interesting talk. I don't let the ball dictate how I drill it. If the ball's dynamics are radically different then my delivery or speed allows, I don't get it.
I'm very comfortable with a symmetrical core, RG of 2.58 an Diff of .032. Then, the only difference is the cover stock, that I can manage.
I see so many people with vastly different balls. Different cores, Differentials, yet, they release all the same way. I've seen snapping asymmetricals roll out because of a release. And, low arcing balls hook like mad for the same reason.
Lessen your variables and you may have better results.
I carry 4 balls and each rolls differently. But, only because of the covers. I actually have the same core in 3 of 4. But, one is solid, another pearl and the 3rd is a hybrid cover.
Most of the balls I have are drilled for my current release and perform fairly well. My one asymmetrical in the bag performs better if I go back to lower tilt release. Only found this out in the last couple of leagues. I am using my summer league to vary my release and see how it affects each ball.
As for your preference of balls thinking very seriously of ordering the L/M The Buzz Legend RG 2.55 and diff .31 in 16lbs. I have been looking at low diff balls and ran across this one on closeout for $65 from California Bowling.I have the Buzz PE in 15 which is basically the same ball maybe a little difference in cover both being hybrids. There are also some 15lb balls for $35.
Top
