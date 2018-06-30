BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » Bowling ball colors
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199555 - 06/30/18 02:49 PM Bowling ball colors
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1161
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
This post has nothing to do with any particular ball or cover stock. If you had any choice of ball color or multi colors an any ball what would you prefer? Do you prefer one color or multi color balls?

I prefer multi color balls that have high contrast between colors. I really like the Intense and SON!Q because of the high contrast in colors makes it easy to see the Skid, Hook, and Roll phases of the ball. I would really like to see the colors ultramarine blue and gold in a Hy-Road.
_________________________
Current Bag 16lbs
Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q
L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby

"Let me bowl or let me die"

HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199556 - 06/30/18 03:53 PM Re: Bowling ball colors [Re: BOSStull]
82Boat69 Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 644
A/S/L: 70/M/California
I like multi-colored. They show the balls skid, hook and roll better. Sometimes, they even allow a person to watch their PAP migration.

Top
#199557 - 06/30/18 08:46 PM Re: Bowling ball colors [Re: BOSStull]
djp1080 Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 431
A/S/L: 71/m/IL
I prefer a dark colored ball. Multi-colored balls are okay and can show the various phases of ball roll if designed to do so. Some aren't designed well and don't help me see the phases very well at all as my being a righty. Perhaps those that don't work well for me are for lefties. Don't know... smile
Back to the dark colored ball, I prefer to use various colors of grips and thumb slugs to show how the ball is rolling and changing it's phases as it goes down the lane.
I often ask for either white or yellow finger grips and similar colored thumb slugs. What gripes me though is when there are other balls on the ball return that have the same grips and slug colors that I've got on the very same ball I happen to be using that night. So now I often will use a combination of two different finger grip colors like yellow and blue which hardly ever get fitted for others. smile

Top
#199558 - 06/30/18 09:04 PM Re: Bowling ball colors [Re: djp1080]
82Boat69 Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 644
A/S/L: 70/M/California
I was a purest for many years and didn't want to throw multi-colored balls.

Then one evening I was bowling and the setting sun was shining in through the front doors and as I threw my ball, the light acted sort of like a timing light. I could actually see what my ball was doing. Dirt and oil acted like timing marks and I saw things that really surprised me.

I started using white finger lifts and still use them today. I just pick colors that contrast best with whatever ball I use.

I've often considered having a white slug placed on my PAP. having that spot marked would really help with controlling tilt and rotation.

Top
#199559 - 06/30/18 10:06 PM Re: Bowling ball colors [Re: BOSStull]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9722
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I have 2 solid colors and 2 multi, but real close, almost solid. One black, 1 purple, 1 dark blue/green and last dark brown/bronze.

I have white thumb slugs so I can see the ball roll and turn. I prefer the clear finger grips as I think they are softer.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199560 - 07/01/18 08:15 AM Re: Bowling ball colors [Re: BOSStull]
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 799
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
With the exception of my Super Natural, I currently have all solid balls. At least the markings on the Danger Zone contrast a lot. It is next to impossible to gauge how the Critical Mass and Turbo transition (since they flare at most around 1 inch, I won't be looking much at axis migration on those two balls). It also doesn't help that I've been putting in black grips in all my stuff. I might change to white grips for that purpose the next time I buy grips.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
#199561 - Yesterday at 11:08 PM Re: Bowling ball colors [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 431
A/S/L: 71/m/IL
Yes Dennis. I ordered the clear Vise finger grips, too and they seem to be a bit softer than others. I've been using them in some of the newer balls I've gotten.
I've gotten experience with several issues these past few years after getting back on the lanes. Having gone to a semi roller with forward pitch in the thumb, reverse pitch for the fingers and tiered tape in the thumb hole, I'm getting to the point I don't need so much HADA protection tape anymore. I keep trimming it's use as the ball fits my hand like a well worn glove these days. The finger grips have added to the enjoyment and my PSO provides great service.

Top
#199562 - Today at 09:03 AM Re: Bowling ball colors [Re: BOSStull]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9722
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Cool. I've been using the clear Vise since I returned. was on advice of the PSO.
but, then, Turbo didn't even have clear. the turbo rep told me the color added made them stiffer. They since, have added clear, but I haven't tried them.

I carry 4 custom thumbs. 2 IT and 2 switch grips. It depended which PSO I went to. I find a 3/8 reverse in the thumb works best to exit the hole at release. I do have one insert that is 0/0. At times, I'm too lazy to change when I switch balls as I keep my thumbs in the balls.

When I use the 0/0 thumb, the cuticle on the thumb gets chewed up. Odd. But, sand paper takes it off.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199565 - Today at 11:07 AM Re: Bowling ball colors [Re: Dennis Michael]
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 799
A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
the turbo rep told me the color added made them stiffer. They since, have added clear, but I haven't tried them.

I've heard the same thing about the grips, but never had confirmation. I use black Turbos because my shop used Turbos and that's what they would have put in before I started to change my own grips. I'm wondering if I change to the white Turbos if I would notice any significant difference from the black grips.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
I'll try again
by djp1080 - 0 seconds ago
Bowling ball colors
by Mkirchie - Today at 11:07 AM
what will become of AMF
by Dennis Michael - Today at 10:16 AM
Tiered Tape...
by BOSStull - 06/30/18 11:33 AM
2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
by wronghander - 06/29/18 11:04 PM
Summer Leagues 2018 thread
by wronghander - 06/29/18 11:36 AM
no one on for 5 days
by steveA - 06/22/18 04:31 PM
For the good of the sport?
by BOSStull - 06/16/18 06:39 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.