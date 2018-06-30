Sponsored Links







Bowling ball colors BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1161

This post has nothing to do with any particular ball or cover stock. If you had any choice of ball color or multi colors an any ball what would you prefer? Do you prefer one color or multi color balls?



I prefer multi color balls that have high contrast between colors. I really like the Intense and SON!Q because of the high contrast in colors makes it easy to see the Skid, Hook, and Roll phases of the ball. I would really like to see the colors ultramarine blue and gold in a Hy-Road.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 644

A/S/L: 70/M/California I like multi-colored. They show the balls skid, hook and roll better. Sometimes, they even allow a person to watch their PAP migration.

djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 431

A/S/L: 71/m/IL

Back to the dark colored ball, I prefer to use various colors of grips and thumb slugs to show how the ball is rolling and changing it's phases as it goes down the lane.

I often ask for either white or yellow finger grips and similar colored thumb slugs. What gripes me though is when there are other balls on the ball return that have the same grips and slug colors that I've got on the very same ball I happen to be using that night. So now I often will use a combination of two different finger grip colors like yellow and blue which hardly ever get fitted for others. I prefer a dark colored ball. Multi-colored balls are okay and can show the various phases of ball roll if designed to do so. Some aren't designed well and don't help me see the phases very well at all as my being a righty. Perhaps those that don't work well for me are for lefties. Don't know...Back to the dark colored ball, I prefer to use various colors of grips and thumb slugs to show how the ball is rolling and changing it's phases as it goes down the lane.I often ask for either white or yellow finger grips and similar colored thumb slugs. What gripes me though is when there are other balls on the ball return that have the same grips and slug colors that I've got on the very same ball I happen to be using that night. So now I often will use a combination of two different finger grip colors like yellow and blue which hardly ever get fitted for others.

82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 644

A/S/L: 70/M/California I was a purest for many years and didn't want to throw multi-colored balls.



Then one evening I was bowling and the setting sun was shining in through the front doors and as I threw my ball, the light acted sort of like a timing light. I could actually see what my ball was doing. Dirt and oil acted like timing marks and I saw things that really surprised me.



I started using white finger lifts and still use them today. I just pick colors that contrast best with whatever ball I use.



I've often considered having a white slug placed on my PAP. having that spot marked would really help with controlling tilt and rotation.

Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9722

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9722A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I have 2 solid colors and 2 multi, but real close, almost solid. One black, 1 purple, 1 dark blue/green and last dark brown/bronze.



I have white thumb slugs so I can see the ball roll and turn. I prefer the clear finger grips as I think they are softer. _________________________

Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 799

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 799A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey With the exception of my Super Natural, I currently have all solid balls. At least the markings on the Danger Zone contrast a lot. It is next to impossible to gauge how the Critical Mass and Turbo transition (since they flare at most around 1 inch, I won't be looking much at axis migration on those two balls). It also doesn't help that I've been putting in black grips in all my stuff. I might change to white grips for that purpose the next time I buy grips.



Mark

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 431

A/S/L: 71/m/IL Yes Dennis. I ordered the clear Vise finger grips, too and they seem to be a bit softer than others. I've been using them in some of the newer balls I've gotten.

I've gotten experience with several issues these past few years after getting back on the lanes. Having gone to a semi roller with forward pitch in the thumb, reverse pitch for the fingers and tiered tape in the thumb hole, I'm getting to the point I don't need so much HADA protection tape anymore. I keep trimming it's use as the ball fits my hand like a well worn glove these days. The finger grips have added to the enjoyment and my PSO provides great service.

Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9722

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9722A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Cool. I've been using the clear Vise since I returned. was on advice of the PSO.

but, then, Turbo didn't even have clear. the turbo rep told me the color added made them stiffer. They since, have added clear, but I haven't tried them.



I carry 4 custom thumbs. 2 IT and 2 switch grips. It depended which PSO I went to. I find a 3/8 reverse in the thumb works best to exit the hole at release. I do have one insert that is 0/0. At times, I'm too lazy to change when I switch balls as I keep my thumbs in the balls.



When I use the 0/0 thumb, the cuticle on the thumb gets chewed up. Odd. But, sand paper takes it off. _________________________

Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 799

A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 799A/S/L: 38/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael the turbo rep told me the color added made them stiffer. They since, have added clear, but I haven't tried them.

I've heard the same thing about the grips, but never had confirmation. I use black Turbos because my shop used Turbos and that's what they would have put in before I started to change my own grips. I'm wondering if I change to the white Turbos if I would notice any significant difference from the black grips.



Mark

