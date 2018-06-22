BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199555 - Today at 02:49 PM Bowling ball colors
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1161
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
This post has nothing to do with any particular ball or cover stock. If you had any choice of ball color or multi colors an any ball what would you prefer? Do you prefer one color or multi color balls?

I prefer multi color balls that have high contrast between colors. I really like the Intense and SON!Q because of the high contrast in colors makes it easy to see the Skid, Hook, and Roll phases of the ball. I would really like to see the colors ultramarine blue and gold in a Hy-Road.
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199556 - 38 minutes 47 seconds ago Re: Bowling ball colors
82Boat69 Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 643
A/S/L: 70/M/California
I like multi-colored. They show the balls skid, hook and roll better. Sometimes, they even allow a person to watch their PAP migration.

