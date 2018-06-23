BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » Tiered Tape...
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199519 - 06/23/18 12:46 PM Tiered Tape...
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 428
A/S/L: 71/m/IL
I've been using what's called the tiered tape method that was introduced by Gold Coach Joe Slowinski. He wrote an article in Bowling This Month and has a video on it on YouTube, too.
He takes five pieces of tape to make the tier.
I've modified it a little bit and it makes it easier to put together.
I use one full piece of tape on the bottom. Then I cut the ends off of three pieces of full sized tape. Take one of the pieces left and cut in two equal halves. Take two of the remaining pieces and cut them to 3/4's length which will give you two 3/4 pieces and two 1/4 pieces. Place two 3/4 length pieces on the full size tape to start. Then place two of the 1/2 length pieces on top of that and then place the two 1/4 length pieces on top of that. I use one full sized piece of Real Bowler's Tape on top of that to cover the whole tiered tape unit.
I typically place the entire unit towards the bottom of the thumb hole on the front side of the hole. This unit fills in the gap of the tip end of your thumb so that you are not tempted to squeeze the ball during your swing. It sure helped me a lot as I used to squeeze the ball something terrible years ago.
Hope this helps... Try it. You'll like it. I hope...

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199524 - 06/23/18 06:43 PM Re: Tiered Tape... [Re: djp1080]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9718
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I used to do that in my thumb. Kept it straight. Then, got the molded thumb.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199532 - 06/26/18 06:09 AM Re: Tiered Tape... [Re: Dennis Michael]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 856
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
I used to do that in my thumb. Kept it straight. Then, got the molded thumb.


Me2....Since going to a custom, molded thumb, I may or may not need 1 layer of the rough, white tape on the grip side (I like the feel but there isn't always room, depending on the girth of my thumb that day). Before, I was fiddling with tape ALL - THE - TIME. This is much simpler.
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date
equipment list too

Top
#199533 - 06/26/18 07:50 AM Re: Tiered Tape... [Re: 6_ball_man]
82Boat69 Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 643
A/S/L: 70/M/California
If you ever put in tape and find the fit just a little too tight, use a touch of Chapstick on the wide-sides and it will slip out easily. It also solves the problem of swelling if you suffer from that.

Ironically, everyone I know that has a custom thumb still uses tape. I guess if a person can afford 3 or 4 custom thumbs that might be best, but tape is quick and cheap.

Top
#199534 - 06/26/18 07:58 PM Re: Tiered Tape... [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 428
A/S/L: 71/m/IL
Are you guys talking about the Exactacation technique?
Do you use the switchable thumbs stuff, too?
I talked to my PSO and he asked if I was having problems. My answer was no. His recommendation was to stay with what we've done thus far.
I've been reviewing my gear and have decided to get a few balls plugged and redrilled as a result of the new USBC rules.
I'm hoping I like my gear just like before and perhaps even better now.
With Boat convincing me that the dual angle method is the way to go (thanks Boat!), many of my newer balls are drilled with 50 deg. x 3 3/8" x 25 or 30 deg.
Some of the older balls used a bit different PAP measurement. So I'm getting caught up with the new measurements there, too.
Very happy with the Storm Code X ball and found the Son!Q to be working very nicely as well...

Top
#199535 - 06/26/18 08:32 PM Re: Tiered Tape... [Re: djp1080]
82Boat69 Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 643
A/S/L: 70/M/California
If you use a low or no flare ball to determine your PAP, it'll be correct regardless of what ball you use. I have an old Columbia Blue Dot that I used.

Top
#199536 - 06/27/18 08:43 AM Re: Tiered Tape... [Re: djp1080]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 856
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
The EBI sensor puts my PAP precisely where, years ago, my driller decided it was by tracing oil rings...
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date
equipment list too

Top
#199537 - 06/27/18 08:58 AM Re: Tiered Tape... [Re: 6_ball_man]
82Boat69 Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 643
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Put a piece of white tape on your PAP and throw a few balls making a careful observation to see that the tape creates a solid white dot as the ball leaves your hand and for the first few feet. This will verify your PAP's accuracy. Next, pay close attention to how far the tape is tilted upward and how far it's rotated counter clockwise. This will give you some feeling for your axis tilt and axis rotation. Armed with this information, their are dozens of places that will make recommendations for drilling options based on these values.

Top
#199542 - 06/28/18 12:51 PM Re: Tiered Tape... [Re: djp1080]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9718
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
the white tape is an old trick, Boat. And, it works.

So is drawing a horizontal line at the equator from oil ring to oil ring. Then dissecting it Vertically from oil ring to oil ring to find your PAP.


Edited by Dennis Michael (06/28/18 12:53 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#199551 - Today at 11:33 AM Re: Tiered Tape... [Re: djp1080]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1161
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
I found out to me using tape was more work and time than I wanted to get the fit right. Finally went to removable thumb. Use a tight fit then chapstick works for me
_________________________
Current Bag 16lbs
Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q
L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby

"Let me bowl or let me die"

HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Bowling ball colors
by 82Boat69 - 30 minutes 51 seconds ago
I'll try again
by BOSStull - Today at 12:59 PM
what will become of AMF
by BOSStull - Today at 12:07 PM
Tiered Tape...
by BOSStull - Today at 11:33 AM
2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
by wronghander - Yesterday at 11:04 PM
Summer Leagues 2018 thread
by wronghander - Yesterday at 11:36 AM
no one on for 5 days
by steveA - 06/22/18 04:31 PM
For the good of the sport?
by BOSStull - 06/16/18 06:39 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.