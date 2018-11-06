Summer Leagues 2018 thread

soooo....I ended up the 3rd man. I gave a credible showing, starting with the front 4 strikes, but the other had the front 3 and I had 2 washouts and a split down the stretch to let him back in. BOTH washes I missed by exactly ONE board, and on the split I hit my spot and the ball just jumped off the end of the pattern [shrug].
Earlier was our first go on the "Great Depression" pattern, which was MUCH shorter than the 2 previous patterns, so I had to go out to the 5 board or so, but I used pretty aggressive stuff out there. It WAS shorter, but more volume, so I didn't need the less aggressive stuff I hauled in with me. Yesterday I prebowled for this week's session and I was set up at the other end of the house, on a pair that we don't use in league. I played it pretty much in the same spot but with less aggressive-more-medium stuff. I think that the surface on that pair must be more frictiony. I shot about the same number I had on Thursday for series. [shrug again]...I DID have 3 washouts after not having any before, but picked 2 of them. both sets were in the 530 range (on my 150something average)
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
