#199528 - 06/24/18 09:25 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
dalion
Junior Master

Registered: 05/15/15
Posts: 37
A/S/L: 46/M/VA
On second thought. Looks like we found someone
_________________________
Avg: 208
High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)
High series: 815
USBC Open: 16 consecutive years
Open Avg: 184
Open Avg last 3 years: 181
The new 2018 avg adjustment: 210
2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion

#199529 - 06/24/18 09:36 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
dalion
Junior Master

Registered: 05/15/15
Posts: 37
A/S/L: 46/M/VA
So team event has more oil/longer pattern?
_________________________
Avg: 208
High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)
High series: 815
USBC Open: 16 consecutive years
Open Avg: 184
Open Avg last 3 years: 181
The new 2018 avg adjustment: 210
2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion

#199530 - 06/25/18 04:20 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9714
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Nice going guys!!

I haven't cashed in 6 years. Course, I haven't gone in 6 years. Not since my knee went out.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199531 - Yesterday at 06:04 AM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 855
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Me and my group will be in SYR to bowl this weekend. We bowl team at 11 Sunday and d/s Monday at SEVEN AM!! ugh...8 local guys and 2 friends from Great Britain. I am the weakest player of the 10. [shrug]
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date
equipment list too

#199538 - Today at 09:08 AM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9714
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
The group I used to go with is there now. They will return by Friday.
Had I gone, I would have stayed to meet you.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199539 - Today at 09:59 AM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
dalion
Junior Master

Registered: 05/15/15
Posts: 37
A/S/L: 46/M/VA
Bowled team yesterday. I was told team oil is about 35 feet, while dbls/singles is 48 feet. Those could be wrong, just what I heard.

I started w/ my DV8 rukos skitzo(sp?), mainly cuz my thumb had swelled and the thumb hole there is larger. 1st game was hard to find a shot, but I too did eventually settle in hitting the 8 board and going up an at em. Needed something stronger though so 2nd game I switched to the Kattana dragon. That ball could definitely recover on the back end, shot 234 second game, after having just a 156 1st. Continued w/ the dragon thru the 3rd game but it finally burned me in the 10th w/ a split, leaving me w/ a 168, so 558, not great but not horrible I guess. 6 opens I think? all but 1 were splits.

Bowled 40 frame, but couldn't quite reach 1000. Some of my doubles partners there shot 1100 so I should at least cash in a few doubles, however I got the big whammy so I walked out w/ $120. good enuf for me, anything else will just be gravy.

we'll see how sing/dbls goes tonight.
_________________________
Avg: 208
High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)
High series: 815
USBC Open: 16 consecutive years
Open Avg: 184
Open Avg last 3 years: 181
The new 2018 avg adjustment: 210
2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion

