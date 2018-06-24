2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY

Bowled team yesterday. I was told team oil is about 35 feet, while dbls/singles is 48 feet. Those could be wrong, just what I heard.
I started w/ my DV8 rukos skitzo(sp?), mainly cuz my thumb had swelled and the thumb hole there is larger. 1st game was hard to find a shot, but I too did eventually settle in hitting the 8 board and going up an at em. Needed something stronger though so 2nd game I switched to the Kattana dragon. That ball could definitely recover on the back end, shot 234 second game, after having just a 156 1st. Continued w/ the dragon thru the 3rd game but it finally burned me in the 10th w/ a split, leaving me w/ a 168, so 558, not great but not horrible I guess. 6 opens I think? all but 1 were splits.
Bowled 40 frame, but couldn't quite reach 1000. Some of my doubles partners there shot 1100 so I should at least cash in a few doubles, however I got the big whammy so I walked out w/ $120. good enuf for me, anything else will just be gravy.
we'll see how sing/dbls goes tonight.
