Registered: 05/15/15

Posts: 37

On second thought. Looks like we found someone

Avg: 208

High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)

High series: 815

USBC Open: 16 consecutive years

Open Avg: 184

Open Avg last 3 years: 181

The new 2018 avg adjustment: 210

2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion



Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY





Registered: 05/15/15

Posts: 37

So team event has more oil/longer pattern?

Avg: 208

High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)

High series: 815

USBC Open: 16 consecutive years

Open Avg: 184

Open Avg last 3 years: 181

The new 2018 avg adjustment: 210

2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion



Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9714

Nice going guys!!



I haven't cashed in 6 years. Course, I haven't gone in 6 years. Not since my knee went out.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 855

Me and my group will be in SYR to bowl this weekend. We bowl team at 11 Sunday and d/s Monday at SEVEN AM!! ugh...8 local guys and 2 friends from Great Britain. I am the weakest player of the 10.

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red (box finish)

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

equipment list too

Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9714

The group I used to go with is there now. They will return by Friday.
Had I gone, I would have stayed to meet you.

Had I gone, I would have stayed to meet you. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
dalion





Registered: 05/15/15

Posts: 37

A/S/L: 46/M/VA Junior MasterRegistered: 05/15/15Posts: 37A/S/L: 46/M/VA Bowled team yesterday. I was told team oil is about 35 feet, while dbls/singles is 48 feet. Those could be wrong, just what I heard.



I started w/ my DV8 rukos skitzo(sp?), mainly cuz my thumb had swelled and the thumb hole there is larger. 1st game was hard to find a shot, but I too did eventually settle in hitting the 8 board and going up an at em. Needed something stronger though so 2nd game I switched to the Kattana dragon. That ball could definitely recover on the back end, shot 234 second game, after having just a 156 1st. Continued w/ the dragon thru the 3rd game but it finally burned me in the 10th w/ a split, leaving me w/ a 168, so 558, not great but not horrible I guess. 6 opens I think? all but 1 were splits.



Bowled 40 frame, but couldn't quite reach 1000. Some of my doubles partners there shot 1100 so I should at least cash in a few doubles, however I got the big whammy so I walked out w/ $120. good enuf for me, anything else will just be gravy.



we'll see how sing/dbls goes tonight. _________________________

Avg: 208

High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)

High series: 815

USBC Open: 16 consecutive years

Open Avg: 184

Open Avg last 3 years: 181

The new 2018 avg adjustment: 210

2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion



